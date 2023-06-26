Joe Biden and Donald Trump. (Photos: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Bloomberg; Al Drago / Bloomberg)

Biden has 49% support in the poll of registered voters and the former president garnered 45%. Biden’s widest edge is among Black voters, while Trump’s biggest advantage is among rural voters, according to the poll published Sunday.

Trump’s support among Republican primary voters in the June 16-20 poll increased to 51% from 46% in April, suggesting that he’s weathering his federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents for now.

More respondents were concerned about Biden’s physical and mental health to be president than about Trump’s – by a margin of 68% to 55%, according the NBC News.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden defeated Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College, with a 4 percentage point lead in the popular vote, according to Pew Research Center.

Both parties are affirming their stance on hot-button policy topics such abortion ahead of 2024. Trump appeared to toughen his public position during a speech to evangelical Christian voters on Saturday, saying there’s “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life”.

Democrats are embarking on an abortion rights messaging campaign, capitalising on a Republican vulnerability as voters largely denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Among Republican primary voters, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed with about 22% backing. Support for each other GOP candidate was in the single digits.

The June 16-20 poll of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.