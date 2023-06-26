Newsdeck

POLITICAL POLLS

Biden leads Trump in would-be 2024 election rematch in NBC poll

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. (Photos: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Bloomberg; Al Drago / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
26 Jun 2023
0

President Joe Biden led Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election rematch in an NBC News poll, though his edge is within the survey’s margin of error.

Biden has 49% support in the poll of registered voters and the former president garnered 45%. Biden’s widest edge is among Black voters, while Trump’s biggest advantage is among rural voters, according to the poll published Sunday.

Trump’s support among Republican primary voters in the June 16-20 poll increased to 51% from 46% in April, suggesting that he’s weathering his federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents for now.

More respondents were concerned about Biden’s physical and mental health to be president than about Trump’s – by a margin of 68% to 55%, according the NBC News.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden defeated Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College, with a 4 percentage point lead in the popular vote, according to Pew Research Center.

Both parties are affirming their stance on hot-button policy topics such abortion ahead of 2024. Trump appeared to toughen his public position during a speech to evangelical Christian voters on Saturday, saying there’s “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life”.

Democrats are embarking on an abortion rights messaging campaign, capitalising on a Republican vulnerability as voters largely denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Among Republican primary voters, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed with about 22% backing. Support for each other GOP candidate was in the single digits.

The June 16-20 poll of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution
South Africa

Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution
Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
'Rust' armorer faces new charge of tampering with evidence
Newsdeck

'Rust' armorer faces new charge of tampering with evidence
Eleven candidates to run for president in Zimbabwe
Newsdeck

Eleven candidates to run for president in Zimbabwe
Titanic tour leader loved risk and called safety a ‘pure waste’
Newsdeck

Titanic tour leader loved risk and called safety a ‘pure waste’
I have a picture for you! 11 June - 18 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 June – 18 June 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.