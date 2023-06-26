Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, and more from around the world

Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested walks the stage during introductions during the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, USA, 23 June 2023. The World's Ugliest Dog Contest has been going strong for over 30 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned annual event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique. Scooter who went on to win, was born with two deformed hind legs, his handicap has not stopped him from a life of locomotion on his two front legs, as he sways side to side through obstacles while scooting along. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested wins the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, USA, 23 June 2023. The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has been going strong for over 30 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned annual event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique. Scooter was born with two deformed hind legs, his handicap has not stopped him from a life of locomotion on his two front legs, as he sways side to side through obstacles while scooting along. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Harold Bartholomew, a 16-year-old Chihuahua is introduced to the audience during the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, USA, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Wild Thing, a seven-year-old Pekingese, is a contestant in the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, USA, on 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A man holds a cat during the American Winner Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 June 2023. The American Winner Show Brazilian edition is the biggest feline event in America, with the presence of more than two hundred and fifty cats of more than twenty-one different breeds with participants from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Italy. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A cat is shown during the American Winner Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 24 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A cat is shown during the American Winner Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 24 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

MSP Ash Regan and Lexie take part in Holyrood Dog of the Year on June 26, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. At the annual contest, jointly organised by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, members of the Scottish Parliament compete with their dogs and Dogs Trust rescue dogs for the title of “Holyrood Dog of the Year.” (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A man checks the teeth of a sacrificial camel to determine its age at a local market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha Muslims will slaughter an animal and split the meat into three parts; one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A man offers camels at a market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A man offers camels at a market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A goat is on sale at a market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Peshawar, Pakistan, on 24 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

People celebrate Midsummer’s Eve with a bonfire at Koege Harbour, Denmark, on 23 June 2023 (issued 24 June 2023). In several places in Denmark, there is a burning ban due to drought. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

A person wearing a costume walks past a pile of wood before setting a bonfire at the celebration of Midsummer’s Eve at Koege Harbour, Denmark, 23 June 2023 (issued 24 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Confetti in the air following the ribbon cutting ceremony, during Pears Jewish Campus (PJC) Inauguration event on June 25, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The 8000 square meter structure was built with an investment of some 40 million Euros and will hold educational facilities, a cinema, a sports and event hall and even a Kosher deli. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Participants carry an arc of rainbow balloons during the annual NYC Pride March in New York, New York, USA, 25 June 2023. The march is a mix of celebration, protest, and activism for the LGBTQI+ community, with the theme for this year’s march is ‘Strength in Solidarity’. EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS

A person participates in a Pride March in San Jose, Costa Rica, 25 June 2023. Hundreds of people flooded the streets of the Costa Rican capital with color to celebrate sexual diversity and demand respect for the human rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) population. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

People play in the fountain on June 25, 2023, in Washington Square Park in New York City. Washington Square Park has become a recurrent place for thousands to gather during Pride Day marches on this day. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

People play in the fountain on June 25, 2023, in Washington Square Park in New York City.  (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

A man drags a goat for the ritual of bathing the goats at Puerto de la Cruz town in Tenerife, the Canaries, Spain, 24 June 2023. This fiesta is one of the most identifying traditions of the town and one of the oldest in the archipelago. Goatherders from the midlands and highlands of the Valley of La Orotava have taken their herds to the sea to bathe them at the Puerto de la Cruz pier. This tradition comes from an ancestral rite of Guanche origin, which was performed to heal the goats and increase their fertility. The night of San Juan in Spain is linked to rituals of fire and water, such as burning something old to represent a new start, swimming in the ocean to purify the soul or drinking from fountains, which some believe take on magical healing properties at night. EPA-EFE/Miguel Barreto

A man carries a goat for the ritual of bathing the goats at Puerto de la Cruz town in Tenerife, the Canaries, Spain, 24 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Miguel Barreto

Peter Huemer (C), a leading butterfly and moth expert and head of the Natural History Collection at the Collections and Research Center of the Tyrolean State Museums, and Johannes Ruedisser, of the Institute of Ecology at the University of Innsbruck and head of the Viel-Falter program, observe moths drawn to an illuminated surface while collecting data for the Viel-Falter butterfly and moth monitoring program on June 24, 2023, near Zirl, Austria. The Viel-Falter initiative, led by the University of Innsbruck, is operating a nationwide monitoring program that combines scientific and volunteer data collection on Austria’s butterfly and moth populations. The data serves as an indicator to assess the state of biodiversity across the country, which, like elsewhere across Europe, is in steep decline. Human intrusion, through agriculture, water diversion, urban sprawl, construction and other activities that destroy natural habitats, has caused the decline, and climate change is becoming an increasing threat, especially in Alpine regions, which are warming twice as fast as the global average. The European Parliament is currently considering the EU Nature Restoration Law which includes the aim of restoring natural habitats. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A female orange-tip butterfly (Anthocharis cardamines) uses its proboscis to draw nectar from a flower on a Tyrolean alpine meadow on June 24, 2023, near Innervals, Austria. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

People look at a huge replica of the green sea turtle made up of used plastic bottles to raise awareness among the public against the use of single-use plastic and its effect on marine life, at Edward Elliot’s Beach in Chennai, India, 24 June 2023. The green sea turtle model made up of 600 kilograms of used plastic bottles was installed by Walk For Plastic (WFP), an environmental conservation organization, to create awareness among the public about plastic pollution’s effect on marine life and to minimize the use of single-use plastic at Edward Elliot’s Beach. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A boy tries to climb up a huge replica of the green sea turtle made up of used plastic bottles to raise awareness among the public against the use of single-use plastic and its effect on marine life, at Edward Elliot’s Beach in Chennai, India, 24 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A competitor makes his way along the ‘Greasy Pole’ to obtain the flag as part of the sporting activities of the city-wide celebrations of St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, Massachusetts, USA, 23 June 2023. St. Peter’s Fiesta is an annual celebration, taking place on the weekend closest to the Feast Day of St. Peter, 29 June and is sponsored by the Italian-American fishing community of Gloucester. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

A competitor dives for the flag at the end of the ‘Greasy Pole’ to obtain the flag as part of the sporting activities of the city-wide celebrations of St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, Massachusetts, USA, 23 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Competitor Nick Taormina dives for the flag at the end of the ‘Greasy Pole’ to obtain the flag as part of the sporting activities of the city-wide celebrations of St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, Massachusetts, USA, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

epa10708893 Colin Sweet dives for the flag at the end of the ‘Greasy Pole’ as part of the sporting activities of the city-wide celebrations of St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, Massachusetts, USA, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

In a photograph made with a drone, a competitor makes his way out along the ‘Greasy Pole’ to obtain the flag as part of the sporting activities of the city-wide celebrations of St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, Massachusetts, USA, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Ruben Amaral of Portugal competes in the Men’s 5000m race during the Athletics European Team Championships at the 2023 European Games in Chorzow, Poland, on 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

Carlos Tobalina of Spain competes in the Men’s Shot Put during the Athletics European Team Championships at the 2023 European Games in Chorzow, Poland, on 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their final match at the WTA German Open tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their final match at the WTA German Open tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Albert Bagdany of Hungary and Lorenz Reiger of Germany compete during the Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64 on day seven of the European Games 2023 on June 26, 2023, in Various Cities, in Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Albert Bagdany of Hungary and Lorenz Reiger of Germany compete during the Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64 on day seven of the European Games 2023 on June 26, 2023, in Various Cities, in Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Emma Fransson of Sweden celebrates victory against Maia Guchmazova of Georgia following the Women’s Épée Individual Table of 64 on day seven of the European Games 2023 on June 26, 2023, in Various Cities, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Jorge Benguché #12 of Honduras heads a ball against team Mexico during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup match at NRG Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Luis Chávez #18 of Mexico celebrates his goal against team Honduras during the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup match at NRG Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Athletes compete in the swim leg during the IRONMAN France on June 25, 2023, in Nice, France. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Lil Nas X (R) performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 25 June 2023. The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of music, dance, theatre, comedy and performing arts running from 21 to 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

A model poses backstage before the Lazoschmidl Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Tommy Cash attends the Doublet Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s collection by English designer Kim Jones for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 June 2023. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collections runs in Paris from 20 to 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT DM

