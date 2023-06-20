Podcasts

Tune into our host Siv Ngesi chatting to Lolo Ndlovu Founder and CEO of The Sneaker Shack, as they talk about start-ups, the SA Sneaker culture, lessons learnt from the soccer field to the humble beginnings of The Sneaker Shack. Workshop17 making your Worklife Matter.

