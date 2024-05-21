Newsdeck

Germany coup plot

Nine accused of ‘Reichsbuerger’ coup plot go on trial in Germany

Nine accused of ‘Reichsbuerger’ coup plot go on trial in Germany
Property investor Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss and his lawyers arrive for his trial for a suspected "Reichsbuerger" plot to overthrow Germany's democracy in a courtroom in Frankfurt, Germany, May 21, 2024. Boris Roessler/Pool via REUTERS
By Reuters
21 May 2024
0

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - - A would-be prince, a former judge and parliamentarian, and retired military officers were among nine alleged conspirators who went on trial on Tuesday for a suspected "Reichsbuerger" plot to overthrow Germany's democracy.

Prosecutors say they were ringleaders in a terrorist plot to topple the government and install property investor Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss, scion of a now throneless dynasty, as caretaker head of state.

The plot, exposed in 2022, has both captivated and stunned Germany, which prides itself on its economic might, stable institutions and consensus-driven politics, despite recent inroads by the far right.

The case, in a maximum-security courtroom on the outskirts of Frankfurt, is the second to open against members of a conspiracy suspected of involving at least 27 people.

The defendants who took their seats on Tuesday constitute what prosecutors say would have been political and military leaders of a plot to storm parliament and detain legislators to initiate their seizure of power.

“They knew their seizure of power would involve killing people,” prosecutors wrote ahead of the trial.

The defendants have denied charges of terrorism and high treason.

Reuss, the central figure of the movement who prosecutors say hosted planning meetings at his hunting lodge in eastern Germany, entered court in a blue sweater and blue jacket over a white shirt and appeared to have lost weight since his arrest.

 

MONARCHISTS

Prosecutors say the defendants are adherents of the “Reichsbuerger” (Citizens of the Reich) belief system. It holds that today’s German state is an illegitimate facade and that they are citizens of a monarchy which, they maintain, endured after Germany’s defeat in World War One despite its formal abolition.

Security services say the conspiracy theory, which has parallels to the QAnon movement that fuelled the 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol, has some 21,000 adherents nationwide.

Nine accomplices who prosecutors say would have imposed martial law after a putsch went on trial in Stuttgart last month.

Tuesday’s defendants included former army officers Maximilian Eder and Ruediger von Pescatore, and former judge and far-right ex-parliamentarian Birgit Malsack-Winkemann.

Prosecutors say Malsack-Winkemann used parliamentary privileges to escort several co-conspirators around the Reichstag building in Berlin in a scoping exercise.

Eder told Stern magazine in an interview from prison that the parliamentary tour had been intended to find suitable locations to accost lawmakers over what he believed was their involvement in a child molestation ring.

The leading suspects are accused of seeking the backing of Russian officials, including during meetings at Russian consulates in Germany and in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

This reflected their belief that an “Alliance” of victor countries, including Russia and the United States, stood ready to support the resurrection of the real, submerged Germany that would replace today’s post-World War Two republic.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy had 500,000 euros in funds and had gathered over 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

The trial’s opening attracted dozens of spectators and journalists who lined up hours before the start.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Tom Sims; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
‘Lift the cap’ - Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Maverick News

‘Lift the cap’ – Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
South Africa

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists
Maverick News

Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
Biden says ICC move on arrest warrants for Israeli leaders "outrageous"
Newsdeck

Biden says ICC move on arrest warrants for Israeli leaders "outrageous"
Baltimore workers to move crashed cargo ship that downed bridge
Newsdeck

Baltimore workers to move crashed cargo ship that downed bridge
Microsoft Unveils New AI Software, Devices as It Battles Apple, Google
Newsdeck

Microsoft Unveils New AI Software, Devices as It Battles Apple, Google
DRC army says it stopped attempted coup involving US citizens
Newsdeck

DRC army says it stopped attempted coup involving US citizens

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options