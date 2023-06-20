Business Maverick

Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA’s R30bm crimson carbon problem 

After the Bell: SA’s R30bm crimson carbon problem 
Waste products, including sanitary pads and nappies, are burned in Havana. This photo was taken in 2022. (Photo: Margaret Courtney-Clarke)
By Neesa Moodley
20 Jun 2023
0

Women in SA spent more than R2.4-billion on 111 million sanitary products in April this year – that includes pads, panty liners and tampons. 

There are several issues around this. One is the “pink tax” – the fact that women have this added (significant) monthly expense men don’t have to budget for. Although sanitary products are zero-rated, which means you don’t have to pay tax on them, the reality is an increased expense that millions in South Africa can’t afford. 

For example, a woman who bleeds heavily and buys up to three packs of sanitary pads a month is looking at forking out R50 to R60 per pack. That works out to R180 a month or R2,160 a year. 

The other issue is that sanitary products are not recyclable. Menstruating women in SA produce 52.4 million kilograms of sanitary product waste, destined for landfills and sewer systems, annually. Once in the landfill, the sanitary products are biodegradable. Great, right? Wrong. 

They only take about 800 years to biodegrade. Yikes to the thought of your bodily fluids lasting several lifetimes longer than you do. So, throwing them away in the garbage is not great for the environment and they can’t be flushed away. 

There is the option of burning them, but the gels and other materials in the product then release harmful gases into the atmosphere. Yikes again – what are we putting in our underwear, against our most delicate of delicates? 

Anyway, the recommended method of disposal is to put them in a plastic bag, tie them up and dispose of them in your regular garbage which means it will eventually end up at the landfill. 

But coming back to the numbers – you read right – that was R2.4-billion spend on sanitary products in just one month. Multiply by 12 and the expenditure comes out to an annual R30-billion. 

To put that in context, R30-billion is also the price tag for

  • Amazon’s cloud services proposed investment in South Africa. 
  • Eskom’s costs if it burns diesel to avoid stage 10 load shedding. 
  • The possible cost of the first phase of the uMkhomazi water transfer scheme. This ambitious project involves building two major dams on the third-largest river in KwaZulu-Natal and boring a 33km tunnel beneath mountainous terrain to shift the captured water to a new purification plant northwest of Durban. 
  • The value of the exports that the South African citrus industry sells, as per the SA Citrus Growers’ Association. 
  • Dis-Chem’s annual revenue for the year to March 2023 (actual figure was R32.7-billion). 

So, what is the answer to our R30-billion recycling problem? 

Well, women’s sanitary products seem to be going full circle, with a huge move back towards reusable sanitary pads. Yes – back. My late grandmother (bless her soul) and others of her generation would have used rags or old clothes to stem their monthly bleeding. These reusable cloths would then be washed and set aside for the next month. 

Reusable sanitary pads today are far from rags – shaped very similarly to a disposable sanitary pad with “wings” that fasten on the other side with press studs or Velcro strips, and often made out of cotton or other environmentally-friendly material. 

Other options include menstrual cups, one of which can last up to five years replacing as many as 2,00o pads or tampons for just one woman, and even period panties, which feature a built-in sanitary pad and are available from large retailers such as Mr Price. 

Sherrie de Vet, founder and chief executive at Palesa Pads reports that one disposable sanitary pad is the equivalent of four plastic bags. When you consider that a woman is expected to go through about 5,000 pads and tampons in their lifetime, this equates to almost 200kg of period product packaging. As with the menstrual cup, one reusable sanitary pad could last five years.  

The environmentally friendly options have been around for a while, but are not mainstream quite yet. And most of the companies making these products available are entrepreneurial, female-owned businesses. If they can manufacture the products, there is no doubt that larger multinational manufacturers could easily do the same, increasing the net of environmentally friendly, cheaper sanitary products. So, why haven’t they? Well, their profits would start going into the red (pardon the pun). 

Good investing, 

Neesa

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Maverick Life

The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review
South Africa

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review
Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Maverick Life

Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.