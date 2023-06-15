Newsdeck

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

‘Stop killing us’ – Polish women protest against anti-abortion law

People take part in a protest under the slogan 'Not one more' in Krakow, Poland, 7 November 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT)
By Reuters
15 Jun 2023
0

Abortion rights supporters marched through several cities in Poland on Wednesday after the death of a pregnant woman whose family believes she could have survived if she had been offered reproductive rights.

Protesters chanted “stop killing us” as they marched through the capital Warsaw towards the health ministry headquarters, some carrying placards that said “We want doctors, not missionaries” and “Hell for women”, a common slogan used to convey how the measure affects those who are carrying an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy.

Poland’s anti-abortion laws, among the strictest in Europe, have provoked mass protests in recent years and the death of the 33-year-old named as Dorota in May has stoked anti-government sentiment among many liberal Poles ahead of elections due in October or November.

In 2021, the nationalist government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki put into effect a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe’s most devout Catholic countries.

Abortion rights activists have said that there were at least five cases of pregnant women dying whose families came out to the media, blaming the restrictions on abortion for their deaths.

Last month, Dorota diedof septic shock in a hospital after her water broke in the 20th week of pregnancy. Her husband said nobody informed them of the option to induce a miscarriage, even though the child had very low chances of survival.

In 2021, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy, named Izabela, also died of septic shock after doctors waited for her unborn baby’s heart to stop beating.

“We’ve had enough … we protested when we found out about the death of Izabela almost two years ago and at the time we shouted ‘not one more,'” Agnieszka Czerederecka, a founder of the Women’s Strike movement in Warsaw, told Reuters. She added that there were protests in around 80 cities.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling Law and Justice party leader said that by law women could have abortions if there was any threat to their life or health.

“There is no such issue. It’s been made up,” he said in response to journalists’ questions on Wednesday, accusing critics of the policy of “propaganda” and creating an “imaginary reality.”

However, critics say that since the Constitutional Tribunal ruling, doctors have been more reluctant to perform terminations even in such cases.

A poll by IBRiS for private Radio Zet showed this week over 70% of Poles believe the strict abortion rules constitute a potential threat to women’s life and health.

“I hope the law will change and I will not be afraid to get pregnant in Poland,” said Joanna Jędrasiak, an economist.

“I would like to have children very much, and to experience pregnancy, give birth to a healthy child, without the kind of problems that a few women have had and whom we commemorate here today.”

(Reporting by Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
DM168

Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
South Africa

Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe

TOP READS IN SECTION

PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
Newsdeck

PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
Belarus to get Russian tactical nuclear weapons 'in several days' - Lukashenko
Newsdeck

Belarus to get Russian tactical nuclear weapons 'in several days' – Lukashenko
Scores drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
Newsdeck

Scores drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests -Erdogan
Newsdeck

Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests -Erdogan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.