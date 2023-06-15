Sport

PLAY CHEQUE DELIGHT

Banyana Banyana laud decision to pay players directly at Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana laud decision to pay players directly at Women’s World Cup
Busisiwe Innocencia Ndimemi of South Africa and Eddelsisingh Emma Naris of Namibia in action during the Cosafa Women's Championship semifinal at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on 9 September 2022. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
15 Jun 2023
0

Following Fifa’s announcement a week ago that players participating in the upcoming Women’s World Cup will be paid directly by the global governing body, the Banyana Banyana camp is pleased.

Earlier this month soccer’s global governing body Fifa announced that it was shaking up the remuneration system for players participating in the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Whereas players previously waited for their federations to disperse the funds acquired from their participation at a World Cup, in the 2023 edition Fifa announced that it would pay players directly.

Every player at this year’s women’s soccer spectacle will be guaranteed at least $30,000 (roughly R570,000). This is double the average female soccer player’s annual salary worldwide.

South Africa women’s national soccer team coach Desiree Ellis. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The individual financial incentive will increase with each stage of the tournament that teams and their players navigate past. Each player in the winning national team will receive $270,000 (about R5-million) for their efforts.

“It’s fantastic by Fifa… It shows what they’ve always said, that they’re going to take care of women’s soccer,” Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis told journalists during her team’s training session in preparation for the showpiece.

“That could be also one motivating factor for players to really step up. Not that you need a motivating factor to play in the World Cup,” she added.

The new system was put in place on the back of global players’ union Fifpro aggressively campaigning for its inception. This came as some federations have been tardy in adequately compensating their players after their pool of tournament participation funds was received.

“It will be important. We just saw it in the media. Once the association has given us more information, we will have a better picture of what it actually means,” said veteran Banyana Banyana player Noko Matlou, who plays for SD Eibar in Spain.

‘Only the beginning’

Fifpro president David Aganzo said of the development when it was rubber-stamped: “Fifpro is very pleased with the steps taken by Fifa in establishing this guaranteed player payment mechanism.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Desiree Ellis revels in her Banyana options as she picks a preliminary World Cup squad

“The key behind the success of this model is that it is universally applied, and it is fair. Which is what women’s football players tell us they want above all else. We see this as only the beginning of what will be a transformational journey for the women’s professional football landscape.”

Ellis also took the opportunity to pass her condolences to the family of late former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker. The 78-year-old, who famously led South Africa’s senior men’s side to their sole Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph in 1996, succumbed to illness over the past weekend.

Noko Matlou of South Africa during a friendly against Botswana at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on 13 April 2021. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“When I look back at all of that I remember sitting in front of my TV watching the 1996 Afcon, and Bafana winning it. We’ve all had dreams and hopes since then. They allowed us to dream… Hopefully we can do well at the World Cup, just to say a thank you to Clive Barker,” said Ellis. 

South Africa will face Sweden, Italy and Argentina in the group stage of the global showpiece, which begins on 20 July. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing
Maverick News

IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing
Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Maverick News

Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass
Maverick News

Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass

TOP READS IN SECTION

Does it matter if Djokovic is the GOAT or not? It’s a subjective exercise regardless of the stats
World

Does it matter if Djokovic is the GOAT or not? It’s a subjective exercise regardless of the stats
Pep talk — Where Guardiola ranks in the greatest soccer manager debate
Maverick News

Pep talk — Where Guardiola ranks in the greatest soccer manager debate
Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
South Africa’s World Cup spin-bowling search continues – here are some potent options
Maverick News

South Africa’s World Cup spin-bowling search continues – here are some potent options
Signing Aphiwe Dyantyi after doping ban a ‘no-brainer’ according to Sharks CEO
Maverick News

Signing Aphiwe Dyantyi after doping ban a ‘no-brainer’ according to Sharks CEO

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.