On Tuesday, June 13 at 10am, ActionAid and Wits University will launch a report on “Understanding the role and participation of women in artisanal and small-scale mining”.

The event will be held at Wits in the Chamber of Mines Building, 3rd floor, CSMI seminar room.

To register, email [email protected].

On Tuesday, at 1pm, the Climate Justice Coalition is running a webinar in its Intro to Economic Justice series titled The Promise of Fairness – An Introduction to Economic Justice.

SECTION27’s Matshidiso Lencoasa will discuss the impact of economic policies on marginalised communities and how to pave the way for transformative change. Register here.

On Tuesday at 2pm, Parliament will debate the National Health Insurance Bill. The National Justice Initiative is encouraging citizens to tune in.

“If, like us, you are concerned about system design for medicine selection, procurement, pricing and access, follow @ParliamentofRSA debate & HJI,” it advises.

On Wednesday, June 14 at 12pm, Youth Capital is hosting a webinar to discuss how social connections can tackle youth unemployment, and the actions we can take to create a thriving future for all South Africans.

On Thursday, June 15 at 2pm, the Institute for Economic Justice will host a virtual intergenerational dialogue on the climate crisis and position paper launch in honour of Youth Day.

“The Youth Climate Champions in partnership with the Presidential Climate Commission is arranging an intergenerational dialogue workshop,” the programme reads.

“This intergenerational dialogue will be a two-hour hybrid moderated panel discussion that aims to bridge the gap and foster an intergenerational relationship that benefits those with more experience, institutional memory and current decision-making power, as well as youth who are willing to take climate action because of the risks it poses to their future.” Register here

On Thursday, at 3pm, Youth Employment Service and Youth Capital are hosting a webinar on powering up your career, focusing on how to unlock secrets and gain insight into taking your career to new heights. Register here.

On Friday, June 16 from 9am, the National Youth Coalition will lead the Youth Day Parade for Justice and Change in Tshwane. It will start at Burgers Park at 9am and end at the Union Buildings.

Afterwards, a programme featuring artists, activists and civil society organisations will take place.

More than 100 organisations are gathering to amplify the voice of young people. Join the action.

On Friday, from 10-11:30am, Youth Capital, in partnership with Eh!woza, will launch Lean on Each Other – Tackle Youth Unemployment, a short film that depicts the importance that social connections play in young people’s journeys to finding learning and earning opportunities.

The screening will be held at the Labia Theatre in Gardens, Cape Town, with community screenings across the country. DM