Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the 2023 French Open men’s singles final at Roland Garros in Paris on 11 June against Casper Ruud of Norway. (Photo: Daniel Kopatsch / Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic said winning a record 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title at the French Open after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 on Sunday was special given that it was always his toughest one to win.

The Serbian has now won the most Grand Slams of any male player and is the only one to have won each of the four – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open – at least three times.

But of his 23 Grand Slams, only three have come at the French Open with rival Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors, dominating on clay with 14 wins in Paris.

Djokovic has also won 10 times in Australia and three times at the US Open while triumphing seven times at Wimbledon.

“It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win,” Djokovic, who has played in the Paris final seven times, said to a cheering crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court,” he said, after lifting the trophy aloft.

“Thanks one more time for a special atmosphere, a marvellous one. I am very happy to share this special moment of my career with you in this special stadium.”

The 36-year-old won the title without Nadal in the tournament. The Spaniard missed the Grand Slam owing to an injury and surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

Djokovic, who also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a tough fortnight, has now won 21 consecutive Grand Slam tournament matches.

He won last year’s Wimbledon, missed the US Open and won in Australia in January before Sunday’s triumph in Paris.

“I am fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It is an incredible feeling,” he said.

“Whatever you are pursuing, tennis or anything else; I was a seven-year-old dreaming I would win Wimbledon and become No 1 one day.

“One thing is for sure I felt I had the power to create my own destiny. I felt it with every cell in my body.”

Djokovic can now extend his lead in Grand Slam victories with the season moving over to grass and Wimbledon, where he will bid for an eighth title.

More to come

“He has this software in his head that he can switch when a Grand Slam comes. Grand Slam is a different sport comparing to other tournaments. He switched his software,” said Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic, a former Wimbledon champion.

“He’s unbelievable, and he’s still moving like a cat on the court. He’s there. Like Ninja, he’s everywhere.

“It’s fascinating to see, because sometimes you think, OK, now you have 23. But he’s going to find, again, some kind of motivation to win 24, maybe 25. Who knows where is the end?”

On a historic day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match.

The start of the clay season this year was not easy with the Serb having failed to win any event before his triumph in Paris.

“Coming to this tournament, he didn’t come with unbelievable confidence and form. I was not worried. I said in Monte Carlo, I don’t count these tournaments. Only tournament that counts is this one,” Ivanisevic, who became Djokovic’s coach in 2019, said.

“The day we arrived here, he was better, he was more motivated, he was more hungry. Every day he played better and better … and today he just finished what we started actually in Monte Carlo and now it’s payday. We cash the cheque.”

Djokovic, who dropped just two sets in the entire tournament, also beat top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals after the Spaniard suffered from cramps two sets in and his game collapsed.

Demanding player

Winning Sunday’s final was not easy, neither for the player nor for his coach.

“He chained us with handcuffs for three days,” Ivanisevic said. “He’s not an easy guy, let’s put it this way. Especially when something’s not going his way.

“But we are here to pat our back and to get beaten. That’s what the team is for.

“He was torturing us, taking our nails off. A lot of more things, but I cannot tell you that. But we are still here, we’re alive. My heart is still OK. I’m an old man, I need to be careful of my heart,” Ivanisevic (51) joked.

Betting against Djokovic winning more majors should come with a warning, his coach said.

“Novak knows. Novak waits. Like [former player Andy] Roddick said, I read, he takes the legs, then he takes your soul, then he digs your grave and you have a funeral and you’re dead. Bye-bye. Thank you for coming.” Reuters/DM

Djokovic fact box

Age: 36

Country: Serbia

ATP ranking: 3 (moves to No 1 Monday)

French Open seeding: 3

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023; French Open 2016, 2021, 2023; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022; US Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

Early life

Began playing tennis at the age of four.

His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to follow in his footsteps or play professional soccer, but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis early on.

Career to date