Sport

STABBED IN THE BACK

Resigned McIlroy a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-Saudi merger

Resigned McIlroy a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-Saudi merger
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media after playing in the Pro-Am of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto on 7 June 2023. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)
By Cody Hansen
08 Jun 2023
0

Rory McIlroy, who was the face of the PGA Tour’s player resistance to the LIV Golf circuit over the past 18 months, resigned himself to the new reality due to the merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Imagine the scene on Tuesday morning when Rory McIlroy, the world No 3 and face of the PGA Tour in its battle against LIV Golf, learnt that the very tour he set out to protect, as well as the DP World Tour, were merging with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – the same entity at the heart of the whirlwind that has hit professional golf over the past year.

Despite being the head of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, McIlroy was only informed of the merger during a phone call on Tuesday morning with the independent director of the PGA Tour’s policy board, Jimmy Dunne.

“Jimmy rang me at about 6.30 yesterday morning and we had a chat. He took me through the news, took me through the deal, the structure of the deal, what it meant for us, what it meant for the DP World Tour. So yeah, I learned about it pretty much at the same time everyone else did. And yeah, it was a surprise,” McIlroy said in a press conference at the RBC Canadian Open on Wednesday.

But… removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf… But for me as an individual, there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.

The Northern Irishman revealed that while he was aware that discussions were going on between the parties, he did not expect things to happen so quickly.

“From what I gather, the Tour thought they were in a real position of strength coming off the back of the DP World Tour winning their legal case in London. It sort of weakened the other side’s position. And they went in there, and the way Jimmy described it – ‘You know Rory, sometimes you’ve got 280 [yards] over water and you’ve just got to go for it’. And that’s what they did.”

Changing tunes

Considering the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan have put up constant opposition to both the PIF and LIV Golf over the past year, McIlroy admitted the Tour’s decision was hypocritical.

“I said it to Jay yesterday: ‘You’ve galvanised everyone against something, and that thing that you’ve galvanised against, you’ve now partnered with.’”

However, putting the PGA Tour’s complete U-turn and his own reservations against the Saudi PIF aside, he tried to look at the positives of the deal.

 

 

“I think ultimately, when I try to remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture, and I look 10 years down the line, I think this is going to be good for the game of professional golf. It unifies it and it secures its financial future,” McIlroy said.

“It’s hard for me at the minute to not sit up here and feel like somewhat of a sacrificial lamb and feel like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens. But again, removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There’s no denying that. But for me as an individual, there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.”

‘Hate LIV’

Following Tuesday’s announcement of the historic merger, much of the worldwide media coverage focused on the PGA Tour merging with LIV Golf. However, McIlroy felt this was incorrect.

“I think the one thing that was really misconstrued yesterday was that all the headlines were, ‘PGA Tour merges with LIV’. LIV has got nothing to do with this, right. I mean the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund are basically partnering to create a new company.”

“It’s not LIV. I still hate LIV. I hope it goes away and I fully expect that it does. And I think that’s where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Money putts a hole in one after PGA Tour abandons opposition to LIV Golf and merges with Saudi outfit

McIlroy explained that the new company will essentially sit above everything in professional golf, and Jay Monahan, the current PGA Tour commissioner, will be the CEO. With the way the company is structured, the PGA Tour is in control, and anyone involved with LIV would have to answer to Monahan, he said.

As a result, McIlroy believes the PGA Tour will continue to operate as it always has.

“All I’ve tried to do was protect what the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for, and I think it will continue to do that.”

Rory McIlroy at the Pro-Am of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto on 7 June 2023. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

‘Money talks’

Although the details have yet to be finalised, with more than $600-billion in assets across the globe, the Saudi PIF has now seemingly snatched a controlling interest at the top of professional golf to add to an ever-growing sporting portfolio.

“Whether you like it or not, the PIF were going to keep spending money in golf. At least the PGA Tour now controls how that money is spent. If you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world – and whether you would rather have them as a partner or an enemy – at the end of the day money talks, and you would rather have them as a partner,” said McIlroy.

“I see what’s happened in other sports. I see what’s happened in other businesses. And honestly, I’ve just resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s going to happen… It’s very hard to keep up with people that have more money than anyone else. And again, if they want to put that money into the game of golf, then why don’t we partner with them and make sure that it’s done in the right way? And that’s sort of where my head’s at.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Maverick News

ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission

TOP READS IN SECTION

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Maverick News

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Cabinet to consider moving BRICS Summit to China
Maverick News

Cabinet to consider moving BRICS Summit to China
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.