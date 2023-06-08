Newsdeck

AIR QUALITY ALERT

NYC Mayor urges citizens to wear masks to battle Canadian wildfire smog

The Manhattan skyline shrouded in smoke from Canadian wildfires at sunrise in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on 7 June 2023. (Photo: Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 Jun 2023
0

Mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers they should stay inside or wear masks outdoors to battle the smoke blanketing the city, calling it 'an unprecedented event in our city'.

“This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event for your children,” Adams said at a press conference on Wednesday. He recommended citizens wear a “high-quality mask” like an N-95.

New Yorkers are experiencing an eerie orange glow brought on by a thick blanket of unhealthy smoke that has drifted south from Canadian wildfires. It’s filled the air with dangerously unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter and according to state officials created the worst air conditions in New York state in more than 20 years, since another Canadian wildfire smoke enveloped the state.

Conditions are forecast to temporarily improve later tonight and tomorrow morning, before they deteriorate again, Adams said. The Federal Aviation Administration said inbound flights to LaGuardia Airport were briefly grounded due to low visibility.

“Yesterday, New Yorkers saw and smelled something that has never impacted us on this scale before,” Adams said. “As I was out walking the streets, clearly we knew something was happening that was beyond normal.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Maverick News

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Lottery lawyer trapped in own web of lies over misused millions meant for drug rehabilitation centre
Maverick News

Lottery lawyer trapped in own web of lies over misused millions meant for drug rehabilitation centre
Godongwana permanently sinks Eskom’s controversial exemption
South Africa

Godongwana permanently sinks Eskom’s controversial exemption

TOP READS IN SECTION

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
Newsdeck

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Wildfires force mine workers to suspend operations in eastern Canada
Newsdeck

Wildfires force mine workers to suspend operations in eastern Canada
Christie takes aim at 'self-serving' Trump as he launches White House bid
Newsdeck

Christie takes aim at 'self-serving' Trump as he launches White House bid
Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence launches 2024 election bid, challenging Trump
Newsdeck

Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence launches 2024 election bid, challenging Trump

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.