Maverick Citizen

WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE

Nelson Mandela Bay uses innovative technology to detect a potential cholera outbreak

Nelson Mandela Bay uses innovative technology to detect a potential cholera outbreak
(Image: iStock)
By Estelle Ellis
08 Jun 2023
0

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has introduced mapping technology coupled with wastewater surveillance to detect signs of a potential cholera outbreak as early as possible.

With a failing sewage system, recent flooding, frequent water outages, infrastructure damage, vandalism to sewerage works and an ongoing drought leading to low water levels in reservoirs and dams, Nelson Mandela Bay is at extremely high risk of a cholera outbreak. 

A metro at high risk

A boil-before-drinking notice is still in place for the metro’s potable water after borehole water was introduced to increase the amount of water available to the metro’s residents. 

On Thursday, National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said there are no cases of cholera, to his knowledge, in Nelson Mandela Bay. Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda confirmed there were none in the province. 

But the metro’s department of public health is introducing innovative new technology to map the city’s sewers and link them to communities, which, coupled with wastewater surveillance, will provide an early warning system and show which community has a cholera case.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Top SA scientists present action plan to fight nationwide cholera outbreak

On Thursday, metro officials were meeting with the South African Medical Research Council, Nelson Mandela University, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Health Laboratory Service to discuss this project as well as drinking-water surveillance and the monitoring of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

“Surveillance is about being ahead,” said Dr Patrick Nodwele, the metro’s deputy director for health services, explaining their programme.

“If we pick up something in the wastewater, we will know which community to go to in order to stop an outbreak.”

He added that the metro can ill afford an outbreak of the disease as that would put huge pressure on the public hospitals.

A similar early warning system was introduced during the pandemic, providing an indication of a rise in Covid cases.

Dr Patrick Nodwele from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality announcing an early warning system for cholera in the metro, 8 June 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

National situation

So far, more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been treated in Gauteng and Free State hospitals, Mohale said, adding that the death toll stood at 31.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cholera outbreak in Gauteng – what you need to know about the disease, its spread and how to stay safe

Government teams have managed to reach over 300 contacts as part of case-finding and contact-tracing activities, which include health promotion and continuous distribution of 3,000 hygiene packs donated by Unicef and Doctors Without Borders to homes and schools in the affected communities. 

A field hospital has been opened in Kanana, Hammanskraal, and a multi-disciplinary team is working on stopping the spread of the disease, according to the latest Cabinet statement issued on Thursday. 

High-risk drought

“We still have a drought in the metro,” Nodwele said. 

“The lower the water levels drop, the more drinking water is exposed to the sediment in the dams and the more difficult it becomes to treat the water.”

Despite high levels of rainfall in the metro during May, dam levels are still only at a combined 16.37%. 

Nodwele confirmed there were no cases of cholera in the metro and no tests had picked up cholera in the water. 

He said they are constantly looking at the quality of drinking water and doing surveillance on surface water. 

“We are testing on a weekly basis. This is more than what we are required to do. We are doing very active surveillance. All the samples are testing clean,” he said. 

“Drinking water quality is still acceptable.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Resigned McIlroy a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-Saudi merger
Maverick News

Resigned McIlroy a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-Saudi merger
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by further six months
Maverick News

Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by further six months
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption

TOP READS IN SECTION

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Maverick News

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.