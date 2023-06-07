Maverick Life

New York engulfed in smoke from Canadian wildfires, and more from around the world

People attend a morning yoga class on The Edge observation deck as a haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada hangs over Manhattan in New York, USA, 07 June 2023. An air quality alert was issued for the whole of New York City as a result of the smoke, which affects large portions of the northeastern United States. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

The Empire State Building stands in the background as a person wearing a mask walks on a hazy morning due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada, in New York, USA, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A woman looks at the Manhattan skyline engulfed in haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada, in New York, USA, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada hangs over Manhattan in New York, USA, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

An air quality alert was issued for the whole of New York City as a result of the smoke, which affects large portions of the northeastern United States. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A general view shows the Policlinico A. Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized for a surgery, on June 7, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis was admitted to A. Gemelli University Hospital where he is set to undergo an abdominal surgical operation under general anaesthesia. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

A woman stands near the new Moments Contained statue in front of Central Station in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 06 June 2023. The image of artist Thomas J Price attracts a lot of attention every day but also elicits criticism. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

A woman walks as she protects herself with an umbrella during a drizzle, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, India, 06 June 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Chennai and its suburbs for the next few days as a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Staff from participating galleries carry artworks, Megan Burns from Open Eye, Lucy Caster from Powderhall Bronze Editions, Emily Walsh from Fine Art Society, Kirsty Somerling from The Scottish Gallery, and James Harvey from Harvey and Woodd hold a photo call on Dundas Street for the inaugural NT Art Month on June 07, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. NT Art Month is a month-long celebration of the incredible arts quarter in Edinburgh’s New Town. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Artists present a show of pre-Hispanic culture during the fire lighting ceremony of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on 06 June 2023. Maria Jose Alcala, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, and Salvadoran Yamil Bukele, president of the Organizing Committee of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, led this 06 June the ceremony of lighting the new fire of the games in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A man holds the torch during the fire lighting ceremony of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on 06 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Members of the Butchulla people, who are the Traditional Owners of K’gari, dance during the official ceremony for the renaming of Fraser Island to K’gari, on K’gari, Australia 07 June 2023. K’gari has been formally reinstated as the name of the Queensland island formally known as Fraser Island. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

A resident at work during the evacuation of animals from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, 07 June 2023. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. Several settlements were completely or partially flooded, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on telegram. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYMCHENKO

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on as he stands in a flooded street of Kherson, Ukraine, 06 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IVAN ANTYPENKO

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the telegram account of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on 06 June 2023 of water running through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam, in Kakhovka, Kherson region, southern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine has accused Russian forces to have destroyed a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. EPA-EFE/OFFICIAL CHANNEL PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding of the grandson of Rebbe of the Hasidic dynasty of Belz in Jerusalem, on 06 June 2023. Israeli police blocked the main entrance to Jerusalem as thousands took part in the wedding of Israel Menachem Nahum Rokeach. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding of the grandson of Rebbe of the Hasidic dynasty of Belz in Jerusalem, on 06 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A View of the Work A Girl, 2006 of Artist Ron Mueck at Fondation Cartier on June 06, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages)

A General View of the Work Mass, 2017 of Artist Ron Mueck at Fondation Cartier on June 06, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages)

An employee of Rheinmetall AG works in the production of 155mm artillery shells in Unterluess, Germany, on 06 June 2023. Rheinmetall produces large-calibre weapons and ammunition for tanks and artillery. According to the company, the site in the district of Celle has been in existence since 1899. Armoured vehicles for Ukraine and the ring exchange are also prepared there. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

US D-Day veterans attend an event at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II “D-Day” Normandy landings on June 6, 2023, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. The Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, an operation to liberate France from occupation by Nazi Germany, was a pivotal moment in the war. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A JD.com Inc. autonomous delivery vehicle was demonstrated in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. JD’s performance was a far cry from the double-digit percentage expansions of previous years, before Beijing’s 2021 clampdown on internet spheres from online commerce to ride-hailing chilled a once-booming, free-wheeling tech sector. Source: Bloomberg DM

