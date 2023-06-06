President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe listens as Professor Alpha Oumar Konare, chairman of the Commission of the African Union, addresses attendees at the opening ceremony of the 10th Ordinary Session of the Assembly during the African Union Summit in Addis Ab aba, Ethiopia, 31 January 2008. (Photo: U.S. Air Force / Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Lock)

In this episode of Critical South, Professor Lawrence Hamilton interviews Professor David Moore on his new book, Mugabe’s Legacy: Coups, Conspiracies and the Conceits of Power in Zimbabwe.

Moore talks about modes of production in Africa, corruption, violence and rent-seeking and gives us his views on exceptionalism in Zimbabwe and South Africa.



Also not to be missed in the political agenda is a snapshot of the recent Nigerian elections and a look at how much of an issue corruption was at the polls.

