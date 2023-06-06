CRITICAL SOUTH (A PODCAST)
Mugabe’s Murky Legacy (Episode 2)
Robert Mugabe is known as the anchor of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and problem child in its post-colonial politics. But what is the real legacy of his 37-year rule of Zimbabwe?
In this episode of Critical South, Professor Lawrence Hamilton interviews Professor David Moore on his new book, Mugabe’s Legacy: Coups, Conspiracies and the Conceits of Power in Zimbabwe.
Moore talks about modes of production in Africa, corruption, violence and rent-seeking and gives us his views on exceptionalism in Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Also not to be missed in the political agenda is a snapshot of the recent Nigerian elections and a look at how much of an issue corruption was at the polls. DM
Professor Lawrence Hamilton is a political theorist and the SA-UK Bilateral Research Chair in Political Theory at the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cambridge in the UK. He contributes to rethinking political theory from the perspective of the Global South. His research interests include topics in contemporary political theory such as states, power, representation, freedom, needs, rights, resistance, democracy, markets, development and political judgement.
