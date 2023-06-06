Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town claims any damage suffered by man dragged naked from his shack was his own doing

City of Cape Town claims any damage suffered by man dragged naked from his shack was his own doing
Bulelani Qolani is seeking R1.4-million from the City of Cape Town for being dragged naked from his shack during a demolition in 2020 which was widely publicised. (Archive photo: James Stent)
By Marecia Damons
06 Jun 2023
0

Bulelani Qolani is suing the City for R1.4-million.

The City of Cape Town has denied liability for any damages suffered by Bulelani Qolani who was dragged naked from his shack during demolitions by the anti-land invasion squad in Khayelitsha during lockdown in July 2020.

Qolani, represented by Ndifuna Ukwazi, is suing the City for R1.4-million for hospital and medical expenses, psychotherapy, trauma counselling, other expenses he incurred during and after the incident, and loss of earnings.

In court papers he says he built his shack and immediately occupied it on 28 June 2020. He had a bed, basin, gas cooker and other belongings inside.

Two days later on 30 June, the City’s anti-land invasion unit (Aliu) demolished structures in the area but not his shack. However, on 1 July, the Aliu came to demolish Qolani’s corrugated iron and wood structure.

In the City’s version of events, Qolani knew that his structure was about to be demolished yet he removed his clothes and “chose to be naked” in front of City officials and members of the public who were gathering outside his home. The City claims he “chose to remain naked”.

“He entered and sought to remain in the structure at a time when he knew it was about to be demolished and sought to re-enter it when it was in the process of being demolished,” the City says in its defence.

The City argues that Qolani failed to adhere to “lawful instructions” by officials and “to have regard for his own safety and that of the officials in regard to the foregoing”.

The City says it was during his effort to re-enter the structure that Qolani was physically engaged by Aliu officers.

Qolani, in court papers, says that the Aliu officers kicked him while he was inside his home and pepper-sprayed his eyes. He says he was repeatedly wrestled to the ground and that the officers assaulted him by “throwing him to the ground and putting a knee on his back to prevent him from standing up”.

Qolani says City officials “unlawfully” evicted him and “wrongfully and intentionally” entered his home without his consent and without prior warning, disturbed the privacy of his bathing to execute the demolition, and physically forced him from his home when he requested to finish bathing. The City denies this.

The City says the Aliu “forcibly removed [Qolani] from a structure and tried, unsuccessfully, to prevent him from re-entering” it. The City also says the amount of force used was “reasonable and necessary given the impending collapse of the structure”.

Qolani claims that in addition to physical harm, he suffered humiliation, ridicule, contempt, the impairment to his dignity, personality and bodily integrity.

The City argues that by “choosing” to be naked in front of its officials and the public gathered outside his structure, Qolani was “fully aware of suffering humiliation, ridicule and contempt, the impairment to his dignity, personality and bodily integrity”.

The City says that “if it should be found that the plaintiff did suffer loss (which is denied), it is denied that this is attributable to the defendant as opposed to the plaintiff himself, who was negligent”.

The City wants Qolani’s claims to be dismissed with costs or “alternatively, that the amounts of damages to be awarded to the plaintiff … be reduced … to such extent as may seem just and equitable, having regard to the plaintiff’s degree of fault.”

A hearing date for the matter has not yet been set. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Democracy dies behind closed doors — open the Lady R inquiry
Maverick News

Democracy dies behind closed doors — open the Lady R inquiry
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Maverick News

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE
Maverick Citizen

TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE

TOP READS IN SECTION

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.