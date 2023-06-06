Newsdeck

ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY

Brazil’s Lula unveils plan to stop deforestation in Amazon by 2030

Smoke rises as a fire burns in the Amazon rainforest in this aerial photograph taken above the Candeias do Jamari region of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on 24 August 2019.
By Reuters
06 Jun 2023
0

Brazil's government on Monday unveiled how it plans to meet a pledge to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, using strengthened law enforcement against environmental crimes and other measures in the world's largest tropical rainforest.

Under former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil joined a 2021 pact with more than 140 countries to end deforestation globally by 2030. Left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who assumed office January 1, has made it a centerpiece of his environmental policy.

The Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Amazon sets a coordinated policy across more than a dozen ministries through the end of Lula’s term in 2027.

It calls for boosted use of intelligence and satellite imagery to track criminal activity, regularisation of land titles and use of a rural registry to monitor correct management of forests considered vital for slowing global climate change.

Degraded forests will be recovered and native vegetation increased through economic incentives for conservation and sustainable forest management, the plan says.

Among the actions to be taken, authorities will cross-check information from the financial system with the rural registry and other databases and satellite images to root out illegal loggers and cattle ranching.

Financial intelligence can, for example, point to cash movements to pay for equipment such as chainsaws for logging or excavators for illegal wildcat gold mining.

The plan also foresees creation of a tracing system for wood, livestock and other agricultural products from the Amazon, at a time when importing countries are increasingly demanding proof that they are not from deforested lands.

The plan also looks to develop a green economy to sustain the Amazon region without deforestation that will include the certification of forest products, technical assistance for producers, provision for infrastructure, energy and internet connection, and the encouragement of ecotourism.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Newsdeck

Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Police arrest 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Newsdeck

Police arrest 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
India opens rail disaster probe as trains crawl through crash site
Newsdeck

India opens rail disaster probe as trains crawl through crash site

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.