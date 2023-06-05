Our Burning Planet

SCALES OF JUSTICE

Four men arrested after allegedly trying to sell two poached pangolins for R200,000

Four men arrested after allegedly trying to sell two poached pangolins for R200,000
Scaly anteater ground pangolin at Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa, 25 October 2012. (Photo: Wikimedia / David Brossard)
By Onke Ngcuka
05 Jun 2023
0

Four alleged pangolin poachers have been arrested in North West. However, not enough resources are being poured into collecting the intelligence needed to truly protect the most trafficked mammal on the planet, says an NGO.

A case to prosecute four men for being in possession of two pangolins has been postponed while authorities try to verify their citizenship status, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a media statement. 

The accused — Kabelo McDonald Batsi (36), Tebogo Kodwa (28), Zimbabwean national Deon Clamans Mubhada (33) and Botswanan national Lesego Siana (45) — were preparing for a bail application. The case, being heard at Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng, North West, was postponed to Tuesday, 6 June. 

The four were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on 30 May after trying to sell the two pangolins for R200,000. The Hawks received a tip-off of the men’s attempts to sell the two mammals at Mahikeng Mall where they were arrested.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The Sting: Meet the men and women risking their lives to save pangolin from being trafficked through a global criminal network

Charges against the men include two charges of contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.  

Pangolins are the most poached mammal on the planet. The mammal, scaly from tip to tail, is found in Africa and Asia, where demand is high, while demand for pangolins has been growing in the US. 

In Asia, pangolin meat is considered a delicacy and its scales are used for traditional medicine. In Africa, there has been a growing demand for the mammal’s meat, while in the US, pangolins’ skins are used to make leather boots, bags and belts. 

Alexis Kriel, the co-chairperson of the African Pangolin Working Group, told Daily Maverick that the international trade of pangolins had been banned following the Cites (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) listing of the mammal in its Appendix I, which contains all species threatened with extinction, and that are or may be affected by trade. 

“Despite this, the trade in pangolin trade has continued,” said Kriel.

“The harvesting of wild pangolin in China has been limited, and as a result, the trade has moved from China to Africa … There’s a problem of equilibrium here in that it’s the perfect storm; you’ve got a huge demand in China, and poverty-stricken people in Africa. Wildlife and human beings can’t be dealt with separately; both issues have to be considered in education and awareness.” 

Maximum sentences in South Africa for being found with a pangolin can go up to a R10-million fine, or 10 years in prison. Poachers are being brought to justice as more awareness about the pangolin’s endangered status becomes known, with the public playing an active role in this.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Back to the wild: The painstaking, often heartbreaking process of returning poached pangolins to their natural habitat

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the spokesperson for the Hawks in North West, urged the public to continue sharing information with the Hawks about the illegal trade in species such as pangolin. 

Rikhotso added that cases of pangolin poaching were high in Limpopo, Free State, North West, Northern Cape and Gauteng because of increased international demand. 

Although pangolin poaching had spread across South Africa and demand had increased globally, efforts to combat the poaching of the mammal had not been aggressive enough because intelligence resources were being poured into the illegal trade of rhino horn, said Kriel. 

“[Pangolins] are not considered enough of a priority crime yet,” Kriel said. DM

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd
Maverick News

UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd

TOP READS IN SECTION

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane ordering journalists to hand over Moti files
Maverick News

Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane ordering journalists to hand over Moti files
Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark
Maverick News

Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.