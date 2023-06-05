Maverick Life

ALBUM REVIEW

Desire Marea’s On the Romance of Being is an instant soul-deep classic

Desire Marea’s On the Romance of Being is an instant soul-deep classic
Desire Marea has launched a new album titled On the Romance of Being. (Photo: Tatenda Chidora)
By Jared Beukes
05 Jun 2023
0

There’s a strong devotional compulsion in Marea’s artistry, one that runs soul deep. His new album is the kind of instant-classic accomplishment that arises when an artist’s emotional narrative coheres with the purposeful craftsmanship of other artists in a fertile synergy.

On 13 May 2023, Desire Marea held a live concert at The Market theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, to launch his latest album On the Romance of Being. Alas, influenza kept this writer from attending the event (thrown with the distinguished partnership of Jägermeister SA), but Marea’s captivating and immersive new work turned out to be excellent for home listening as well.

Marketers and journalists have split popular music into an endlessly confounding web of hyperspecific subgenres, but these classifications become more arbitrary and less useful when faced with the work of an artist whose tastes and interests are as wide-ranging, or whose technique is as liberal, or whose sense of identity is as open as Marea’s. Even the term ‘experimental’ is frustratingly inadequate. Isn’t the nature of artistic creation such that any risk taken by every sincere artist is an experiment?

On the Romance of Being was recorded with a 13-player band of jazz musicians (whereas Marea’s debut album, Desire, was a mostly solo digital creation), and each instrument is introduced beguilingly on the first track “Ezulwini”. A keyboard plays a repeated shimmering motif, accompanied by soft cymbal rolls and beats, while Marea intones his evocative lyric: “I wanna see you levitate.” Brass swells join and enrich the harmony beneath, then quiet down to prepare for a driving electric guitar and distorted bass entrance, which add to the force of his incantation.

Training as a sangoma

After the release of Desire, Marea spent two years training as a sangoma. Unwashed as I am, I don’t know how much of traditional rites are brought into this work, but, as an eager listener, this writer can still discern a strong devotional compulsion in Marea’s artistry, one that runs soul deep. On the Romance of Being is the kind of instant-classic accomplishment that arises when an artist’s emotional narrative coheres with the purposeful craftsmanship of other artists, in a fertile synergy.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Jim Neversink releases new music after a decade-long hiatus

Marea’s integrated vision and idiosyncratic approach, connected as it is to his reverence for local traditions, may remind ardent music lovers of that genius Icelander Björk. Her liberated musical sensibility is reflected in Marea’s ambling vocals, unfettered by the bonds of rhythm and metre, and his singular decision to forgo pitch correction. Where her voice explores new realms of experience in sound, his crawls seductively and holds onto the spaces between scale degrees, like a warm, lithe lover. Marea enriches his album’s erotic glow with a life-worn, tender intimacy and warm self-assurance. DM

On the Romance of Being is streaming and available for purchase on BandCamp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.