Business Maverick

TRADING UPDATE

Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship

Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship
(Photo: Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Russell Roberts)
By Neesa Moodley
04 Jun 2023
0

Combined with weak growth prospects and other factors, the potentially severe economic consequences of the US reaction to SA’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war are having an impact on South Africa’s country risk premium, the bank warns.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment with higher levels of rolling blackouts than anticipated, higher interest rates have driven Nedbank’s interest income up, pushing headline earnings growth into double-digit territory.

In a trading update on Friday, the big green bank revealed that the first four months of the year were characterised by strong net interest income and non-interest revenue growth, a credit loss ratio that was above the 100bps top end of the group’s through-the-cycle target range, strong associate income growth and focused expense management.

Management, however, lamented that in addition to a weaker global economy and lower international commodity prices, domestic economic activity continues to be negatively impacted by acute electricity shortages, logistical constraints, higher-than-expected inflation and the continued rise in domestic interest rates.

“In addition to relatively weak growth prospects, slow progress in tackling corruption, coupled with the potentially severe economic consequences of the US reaction to SA’s alleged compromising of its non-aligned stance in relation to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, has added further to South Africa’s country risk premium,” the trading update says. As a result, bond yields have increased sharply and the rand has declined to record lows against the US dollar.

Reflecting on the recently released Financial Stability Review from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva noted that one of the newer, but more critical risks identified by the Sarb is that of possible direct or indirect sanctions against South Africa. In the past month, the US, a key trade partner, has accused South Africa of selling arms to Russia in support of the war against Ukraine. To put the trade relationship in perspective, the US accounts for about 9.7% of South Africa’s total export revenue, while Russia accounts for just 0.3%.

The allegations and the South African government’s ensuing defensive stance have raised concerns about whether the country is genuinely neutral in its position, fuelling tensions with the US. “The financial stability impact will be significant should this risk materialise. The Sarb states that, at worst, it could trigger a systemic event,” Da Silva says.

The potential consequences attached to this risk include:

  • A significant disruption to SA’s financial system, given that it will not be able to make international payments in US dollars;
  • Loss of correspondent banking relationships and more intensive scrutiny of South African financial institutions by foreign counterparties, even in the absence of formal secondary sanctions; and
  • A sudden stop to capital inflows and increased outflows.

Nedbank’s credit loss ratio for the period from January to end April has also been higher than expected, on the back of bad debts, with the effects of a more-difficult-than-expected macroeconomic environment and the resultant impact on debt collections. However, the bank pointed out that at this point in the cycle, the incremental accounting benefit of higher interest rates on endowment income for the period continued to exceed the incremental increase in impairments (bad debts).

“The higher impairments and increased credit loss ratio reflect the impact of higher-than-expected interest rate increases, higher levels of inflation and higher levels of load shedding on consumers,” Nedbank said. Although expenses growth was not quite in double-digit territory, it was fairly close to it and slightly ahead of management expectations as a result of higher non-salary related staff costs, higher levels of communication and travel costs and higher fees linked to revenue growth. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
South Africa’s changing climate — ancient Stone and Ice Age signals from the interior
South Africa

South Africa’s changing climate — ancient Stone and Ice Age signals from the interior
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark
Maverick News

Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark
BRICS countries show signs of division over potential for expanding membership
Maverick News

BRICS countries show signs of division over potential for expanding membership
Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane ordering journalists to hand over Moti files
Maverick News

Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane ordering journalists to hand over Moti files
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.