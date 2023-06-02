TGIFOOD

AIRFRYDAY

What’s cooking today: Parmesan gem squash

What’s cooking today: Parmesan gem squash
Tony Jackman’s Parmesan gem squash which is finished under an air fryer grill, served on dinnerware by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
02 Jun 2023
0

I have a small handful of signature recipes, and this is a hybrid version of my Parmesan gem squash, adapted to be finished in an air fryer.

The element above the air fryer basket can be used exactly as you would a regular oven’s overhead grill. You just have to box cleverly. I felt that the cooked gem squash, if placed at the bottom of the air fryer basket, would not be close enough to the overhead grill to caramelise as I wanted them to. So I inverted a foil tin as a platform for them to sit on. It did the trick perfectly.

The squash are first halved, seeds removed, and steamed. Once the flesh is tender, you scoop it out and mix it with butter and finely grated Parmesan, season with salt and pepper, fill gem squash shells to the brim, top with Parmesan and grill them. It’s a lovely side dish to a meaty or fishy main course.

(Per 1 squash, multiply as needed)

Ingredients

1 gem squash per serving, to be served in one half shell

1 Tbsp butter per squash

Finely grated Parmesan, as much as you like

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Halve the gem squash, remove the seeds, and steam over boiling water until the flesh is soft. It’s best not to boil them as the shells become too soft.

Retain the best looking, firmest half shells. You need one half shell per one whole squash; the flesh of a whole one fills half a shell perfectly.

Scoop the flesh into a bowl, add butter (1 Tbsp per squash) and lots of grated Parmesan, season with salt and pepper, and stir to combine.

Scoop the mixture into half shells, one half shell per the contents of a whole squash, so multiply as you need to: two squash need two half shells, etc.

Grate more Parmesan on top of each, generously.

Place a foil tin at the bottom of the air fryer basket, upside down, or use a rack or other item which will serve the purpose. Place the squash halves on it, making sure that they will not touch the grill element.

Air fry for 8 minutes at 200℃ or until the Parmesan topping has turned golden brown. Pause the air fryer and check along the way in case it’s done sooner. It took eight minutes in mine. DM/TGIFood

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options