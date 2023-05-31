Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Western Cape child protection services sound alarm on government funding shortfalls

Western Cape child protection services sound alarm on government funding shortfalls
The Child Welfare Society has taken over Badisa’s office in Wynberg since the organisation was forced to close down three offices due to funding constraints. (Photo: Marecia Damons)
By Marecia Damons
31 May 2023
0

Funding for child protection programmes in the province has not kept pace with inflation.

As the country marks Child Protection Week, organisations offering child protection services in the Western Cape say they are having to cut back and even close down offices in the face of declining government funding.

In a statement this week, organisations in the Western Cape Child Protection Alliance said that the lack of adequate funding and subsidies from the state would perpetuate the cycle of violence, undermine community safety, and thwart their strategies to catch up after the Covid pandemic. According to the Alliance, which represents 13 organisations, for the last five years subsidies for child protection services in the Western Cape have remained at the same level. “Because of rising costs and inflation, this means a cut in real terms of between 20 to 25%,” they said.

Monique Mortlock-Malgas, spokesperson for Department of Social Development (DSD) MEC Sharna Fernandez, told GroundUp that Child Protection programmes receive R200-million in funding, compared to R164-million five years ago.

When asked why funding has not kept pace with inflation over the last five years, Mortlock-Malgas said: “The impact of a declining economy, the impact of above-inflation public sector wage increases nationally, and the shifting of funding toward disaster relief efforts in the wake of the pandemic, has meant that the department has not been able to increase.”

Georeen van Rensburg, provincial director at Child Welfare South Africa, says the organisation can no longer offer competitive salaries to social workers.

“A social worker will start working with a child who has experienced trauma, then they get another job and just leave.” This, Van Rensburg says, causes communities to lose trust in social workers, particularly in rural communities.

Child Welfare uses about 25% of the subsidy it gets from the department for administration expenses like transport and accommodation, says van Rensburg. As funding dwindles, Child Welfare has had to make substantial cuts like limiting the trips social workers make to more distant areas.

Ronel van Zyl, director of social services programmes at Badisa, says the organisation has been forced to close three offices in the last three years. Several centres which offered specific services to elderly people have also closed down.

Van Zyl says they lost donors and have been struggling to recover financially since the pandemic outbreak. Badisa provides a range of services to children, the elderly and disabled persons, as well as substance abuse recovery programmes in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape. “Whilst we have a very good working relationship with DSD, the sector is at breaking point. We need a sustainable funding model.”

Marguerite Holtzhausen, director at The Trauma Centre in Cape Town, says they currently only have two social auxiliary workers, compared to six in 2021. “Due to the low increase in subsidies, we have a very high turnover. Since 2020 our two social work posts have been filled by six different people.”

The organisation provides psycho-social services to children, primarily on the Cape Flats.

Holtzhausen says that they have not had to cut back on services yet, but the organisation is struggling to pay overheads and “the whole funding sector is very competitive. Finding alternative funding to keep the organisation out of debt is difficult”.

Nicolette van der Walt, National Manager of Child Protection at ACVV, says they have not been able to increase staff salaries for the last five years.

Van Der Walt says the subsidy for a social worker in an NGO, at about R16,500 a month, is “half of what a social worker in government is earning”.

“Our social auxiliary workers earn about R7,000 a month. How are people supposed to live? If the government at least gives us an inflation-based increase, then we can also increase our staff salaries,” she says.

Mortlock-Malgas said the department acknowledged the difficulties facing the child protection organisations. “As government we cannot support this crucial sector alone, due to limited resources.”

She said the department would host discussions with this sector in June to find sustainable solutions. The discussions would be facilitated by the Children’s Commissioner and attended by the provincial treasury. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
South Africa

Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
SA ‘staring down the barrel of a gun’ over shortage of artisans, warns Retail Motor Industry Organisation
Maverick News

SA ‘staring down the barrel of a gun’ over shortage of artisans, warns Retail Motor Industry Organisation

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’
Maverick News

Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.