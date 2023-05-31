Newsdeck

COMPANY VALUATION

Twitter is now worth just 33% of Elon Musk’s purchase price, says Fidelity

In this photo illustration, news about Elon Musk's bid to takeover Twitter is tweeted on 25 April 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
31 May 2023
0

Twitter is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its stake in the company. 

Musk, who has acknowledged he overpaid for Twitter, offered employees new equity grants earlier this year that valued the company at $20-billion. It’s unclear how Fidelity arrived at its new valuation or whether it receives any non-public information from the company.

Fidelity first reduced the value of its Twitter stake in November, to 44% of the purchase price. That was followed by further markdowns in December and February.

Twitter has struggled financially since Musk took over. After saddling the company with $13-billion of debt, Musk’s erratic decision making and challenges with content moderation led advertising revenue to decline by 50%, Musk said in March. An attempt to recoup that revenue by selling Twitter Blue subscriptions has so far failed to take off. At the end of March, less than 1% of Twitter’s monthly users had signed up.

Twitter didn’t specifically respond to a request for comment.

Musk’s investment in Twitter is now worth $8.8-billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index, which uses Fidelity’s valuation to calculate the value of his holding. Musk spent more than $25-billion to acquire an estimated 79% stake in the company last year.

The latest markdown erases about $850-million from Musk’s $187-billion fortune, according to the index. Despite Twitter’s issues, Musk’s wealth is up more than $48-billion this year, largely due to a 63% surge in Tesla’s share price.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall
South Africa

Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Ukraine strikes Moscow with eight drones, Russia says
Newsdeck

Ukraine strikes Moscow with eight drones, Russia says
Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Newsdeck

Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty
Newsdeck

Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.