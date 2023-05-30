Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Pepkor sounds alarm on social grant bottlenecks; Tiger Brands highlights toll of power crisis

Pepkor sounds alarm on social grant bottlenecks; Tiger Brands highlights toll of power crisis
Tiger Brands offices in Bryanston on 27 July 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | PEP logo on 19 August 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Ed Stoddard
30 May 2023
0

Discount retailer Pepkor and food producer Tiger Brands posted interim results on Tuesday that highlighted the surging costs of the power crisis to both business and consumers. And Pepkor flagged a deeply worrying trend impacting its low-income customers: disruptions to the flow of social grant payments.

The spiralling costs of the power crisis which Pepkor and Tiger Brands both flagged in their results are clearly unnerving investors. Tiger Brands’ share price tanked 15% while Pepkor’s dropped over 9%. 

Let’s start with Pepkor, which reported an almost 12% decrease in headline earnings per share for the six months to the end of March 2023. 

The discount retailer, which owns household brands such as Pep, Tekkie Town and Incredible Connection, noted that its customers “have no choice but to prioritise spending on necessities to contend with high levels of inflation, in particular, the increased cost of food and transport”.

“Customers’ ability to earn an income is also impacted by unprecedented levels of electricity load shedding and disruption in social grant payments,” the company said, without elaborating. 

This points to concerns raised earlier this year by Open Secrets and Black Sash about social grants getting lost in the mail after Postbank assumed responsibility for part of their administration. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank

Social grant recipients comprise a key customer base for Pepkor, so if payments are late – or perhaps in some cases not arriving at all – it will be one of the first businesses to feel the pinch. 

As a lifeline that is expected by March next year to reach 27 million of the poorest and most vulnerable South Africans, any failure on this front would be a profound social crisis. 

CEO Pieter Erasmus said in the presentation of the results that Pepkor had to respond to this and the other challenges the group’s customers face – like declining income, high inflation and rising credit costs – by “making sure that the goods that we sell remain affordable … a lot of the goods are essential needs for our customers”. 

Pepkor also noted how the power crisis is raising the cost of living directly for poor households. 

“Many of the group’s customers have adapted their shopping behaviour as they are forced to travel further to access shopping complexes that are able to remain fully operational during load shedding,” the company said.

Longer travel simply raises the costs of shopping, in money and time, and it is mostly poor households that are getting squeezed. 

On the direct costs of the rotational power cuts to its business, Pepkor said that “trading hours lost by the group as a result of load shedding increased by close to 500% during this period (211,000 hours). Diesel costs increased by 142% to R72-million for the period as a result of load shedding.”

The group, which also operates in other African countries and Brazil, still managed in this woeful environment to open 168 new stores, expanding its retail base to 5,929 stores.

Tiger Brands, for its part, posted effectively flat headline earnings in its interim results, and while revenue rose 19% to R19.4-billion, this was driven by price inflation of 17% and volumes declined 1%. So increased revenue is not flowing to the bottom line. The upshot was that group operating income fell 9% to R1.4-billion. 

“Tiger Brands’ performance for the six months ended 31 March 2023 was impacted by a challenging operating environment due to prolonged periods of load shedding, while high levels of inflation and lower disposable income adversely impacted consumer behaviour in terms of volumes and basket mix,” the group said. 

“With consumer confidence continuing to decline, stubbornly high levels of food inflation and a significant increase in interest rates, consumers are becoming more value conscious and price elasticities are rising.”

This mirrors what Pepkor had to say: cash-strapped consumers are changing their consumption habits because times are getting tougher.

And, of course, the costs of the power crisis for Tiger Brands’ business are mounting. 

“Although cost-saving initiatives and supply chain efficiencies are delivering ahead of plan, these were not enough to counter the high level of input cost inflation, further impacted by the cost of operating in a constrained electricity environment,” the company said.  

“The total cost of load shedding amounted to R76-million for the period, relative to R12-million in the corresponding period last year, resulting in incremental energy costs of R48-million. As a result, gross margins declined to 27.0% from 29.2% last year.”

Looking ahead, the group cautioned that the costs of grappling with the power outages were set to surge. 

“Operating costs are expected to rise significantly as a consequence of higher levels of load shedding during the winter season,” it said. 

These two companies have a wide customer base in South Africa and so their concerns and performance are a reflection of broad social and economic trends. 

As winter sets in and Stage 8 power cuts loom, with the rand on the ropes – it hit a new low on Monday of 19.86/dollar – those trends look set to worsen. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
Maverick News

‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’
Maverick News

Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’

TOP READS IN SECTION

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
Maverick News

Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.