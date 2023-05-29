Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Magistrate denies bail to four accused in the Thabo Bester escape

Magistrate denies bail to four accused in the Thabo Bester escape
Thabo Bester escape from Mangaung prison on 3 May 2022 before being recaptured last month. (Illustration: Lisa Nelson)
By Daniel Steyn and Becker Semela
29 May 2023
0

The fifth applicant, Nastassja Jansen, was granted R10,000 bail.

A decision was handed down on Monday in the bail hearing for five of the eight accused in the Thabo Bester saga. Prison wardens Senohe Matsoara, Motenyani Masukela and Tieho Makhotsa, and CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo were denied bail. Former prison warden Nastassja Jansen was granted R10,000 bail.

Matsoara, Masukela, Makhotsa and Lipholo face Schedule 5 charges of corruption and aiding an escape, among other charges. Jansen’s charges are classified as Schedule 1. The magistrate explained that with Schedule 5 offences, the onus rests on the bail applicant to provide evidence that they should be released on bail. For Schedule 1 offences, the onus is with the State to prove that the applicant should not be released on bail.

Khabisi found that Matsoara, Makhotsa, Masukela and Lipholo did not provide sufficient evidence to satisfy the court that they will not interfere with state witnesses.

But Khabisi said that the State’s case against Jansen is “porous” and that the State did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the interest of justice would not be served if bail was granted. Jansen was granted R10,000 bail and has to report to a local police station every Friday. She is not allowed to contact state witnesses or the investigating officers.

According to the State’s witness during the bail hearings, investigating officer Tieho Flyman, the accused were all involved with helping Bester escape.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case

Thabo Bester saga — five accused want bail to care for their children, lawyers argue

Matsoara was a supervisor on duty in the area of the prison where Bester was being held. He is accused of bringing a decoy body into the prison cell, starting the fire, and helping Bester leave the prison. He faces 13 charges.

Lipholo, a CCTV technician, is accused of cutting power to the CCTV cameras on the night of the fire and placing the bag with the decoy body in a wheelie bin and wheeling it into the prison. He faces 10 charges, including fraud and arson.

Masukela, who is accused of letting the vehicle carrying the decoy body into the prison complex, faces five charges. Makhotsa and Jansen were both in the central control room on the night of the fire and are accused of opening the doors for Bester.

Zolile Sekeleni, father to Nandipha Magudumana, is currently out on bail. He is accused of hiring the vehicle used to drive the body into the prison. Magudumana and Bester are still in custody, having withdrawn their bail applications.

The criminal trial against the accused will start on 20 June. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.