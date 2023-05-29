Maverick Life

Phosphorescent green liquid seen on the Grand Canal, in Venice, and more from around the world

Phosphorescent green liquid seen on the Grand Canal, in Venice, and more from around the world
A picture taken with a fisheye lens shows a patch of phosphorescent green liquid seen on the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy, 28 May 2023. On the morning of 28 May a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the waters of Venice, along the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge. Firefighters took water samples, while an urgent meeting between the police forces of the city was convened by the Prefect of Venice, as the cause is still unknown. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
By Maverick Life Editors
29 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A gondolier propels a gondola along a patch of phosphorescent green liquid seen on the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy, 28 May 2023. On the morning of 28 May, a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the waters of Venice, along the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge. Firefighters took water samples, while an urgent meeting between the police forces of the city was convened by the Prefect of Venice, as the cause is still unknown. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Crews participating in the 47th edition of the Vogalonga transit the ‘Cannaregio Canal’ on May 28, 2023, in Venice, Italy. In the 47th edition of the Vogalonga, the regatta will cross the Venetian lagoon with a course of about 30 km, there will be nearly 2,000 boats (of all types) with more than 7,300 participants, about 5,000, from 40 different countries around the world. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

Rowers wait for the start at the San Marco basin on May 28, 2023, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

A young Palestinian shows their parkour skills in rubble as they entertain children of the Al Masri family who lost their home after Israeli air strikes during Israel and Islamic Jihad fighting, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, 27 May 2023. The young parkour athletes, most of whom have finished high school and have a job beside their parkour practices, train daily. Parkour, a holistic training discipline that finds its origins in France, combines movements developed from military obstacle training with most suitable actions for the given situation. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A young Palestinian shows their parkour skills in rubble as they entertain children of the Al Masri family who lost their home after Israeli air strikes during Israel and Islamic Jihad fighting, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, 27 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Chris Billam-Smith celebrates victory following their WBO World Cruiserweight championship fight against Lawrence Okolie at Vitality Stadium on May 27, 2023, in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Karriss Artingstall celebrates victory against Jade Taylor in the Lightweight fight at Vitality Stadium on May 27, 2023, in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Players of Korbach Golden Goalers and Real Muenster 2 fight for the ball during the match Korbach Golden Goalers and Real Muenster 2 at the Munich Beach Resort on May 28, 2023, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images for DFB)

Leticia Bufoni competes on day two of the Red Bull Rio Conquest on May 28, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Gabryel Aguilar competes in the Red Bull Rio Conquest finals on May 28, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Ground staff removed the covers to inspect the wicket area after the day’s play was abandoned due to heavy rain during the 2023 IPL Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28, 2023, in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

A young Leicester fan is comforted by his mother after the club’s relegation following the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 28, 2023, in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The police use water cannons against Extinction Rebellion activists blocking the A12, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 27 May 2023. With the action, Extinction Rebellion wants to make the Dutch government know it opposes fossil subsidies. During the most recent blockade on 11 March, some 700 activists were arrested. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

A placard that reads ‘Which fossils still invest in oil?’ as the police use water cannons against Extinction Rebellion activists who are blocking the A12, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 27 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

Police officers remove activists from Extinction Rebellion blocking the A12 in The Hague, Netherlands, 27 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

Competitors climb a giant mock bun tower to collect mock buns during the bun-scrambling competition as a part of the Bun Festival at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong, China, on 26 May 2023. Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Bun Festival, a renowned festival that coincides with the local celebration of Buddha’s Birthday, returns after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The traditional Chinese festival originally celebrates the end of the plague in the outlying island of Cheung Chau and is one of the most famous festivals in Hong Kong. The bun-scrambling competition and Piu Sik Parade are the most significant activities in the festival. EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (C) speaks to reporters about negotiations with the White House over the debt limit as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has warned the US could default on its debt as early as 01 June 2023, if Congress fails to raise the debt limit. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Vincent Lacoste (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos attend the photocall for ‘Elemental’ during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on 27 May 2023. The festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A model presents a creation from the Walerio Araujo collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 28 May 2023. SPFWN55 runs from 25 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana DM

