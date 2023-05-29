Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

‘People put borders in their hearts, that’s where xenophobia comes from’

‘People put borders in their hearts, that’s where xenophobia comes from’
‘I really don’t understand where xenophobia comes from. We have to know that we’re beads on one string,’ Olga Thafeni told a gathering celebrating Africa Day on Saturday. (Photo: Tariro Washinyira)
By Tariro Washinyira
29 May 2023
0

Immigrant and South African women celebrate Africa Day together.

‘South Africa has experienced many challenges in relation to migration and xenophobia. We are marking Africa Day by bringing together a diversity of women who live in Cape Town to speak about their commonalities as African women and to share their experiences.” 

That is how the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR), Tusimame WanaWake and the South African Women in Dialogue (Sawid) described their joint event held on Saturday, with support from UN Women, at the IJR offices in Cape Town.

About 50 people met under the theme “Social cohesion, human rights, diversity and uniting the women of Africa” – aimed at amplifying the peace-building voices of women on the continent.

The event follows the commemoration on 25 May of the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU).

People wore traditional clothing, listened to African music and shared Cape Malay chicken biryani and West African dishes such as jollof rice, dodo (plantains) and adalu (a bean and corn stew).

“I’m a proud, black, rural, independent woman,” said Jo-Anne Johannes, of the Rural Women’s Assembly, who grew up on a farm in Simondium. “Growing up in apartheid we were forced to work on farms, but I made a promise to myself that I will finish matric.

“I also told my daughters they were not going to be farm workers. They have become teachers and social workers through my hard work. There are times we didn’t have food while I was saving for their school fees, but I broke the cycle of poverty in my family.”

“We are suffering today because we have lost our ways. We need to go back to Ubuntu,” Vuyiswa Lamfiti said. “I grew up in the back rooms of this area. My mother was a domestic worker … I kept on telling myself that one day I will have the same life as my mother’s employer, and I’ve achieved that.”

Olga Thafeni, who grew up in the Eastern Cape and now lives in Montagu working as a carer, said: “I really don’t understand where xenophobia comes from. We have to know that we’re beads on one string – every adult, every child, male, female. No one has a right to discriminate against someone because we are equal.”

Science and maths teacher Paty Mudiayi of Tusimame WanaWake said: “Africa Day is about getting rid of all colonialism, apartheid and borders in our hearts. Those things can exist in history books, but in our hearts let’s remain Africans.”

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mudiayi said that when she first arrived in South Africa she had to humble herself. She worked for five years on Green Market Square even though she is an engineer. Later, the Scalabrini Centre organised jobs for people with a maths and science background and she went to teach at the LEAP (Learned, Engaged, Accelerated Professionals) programme.

“I’m an African in Africa and not Congolese … We are Africans and we have one objective to get rid of poverty and borders. People put borders in their hearts, that’s where xenophobia comes from,” Mudiayi said. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.