Business Maverick

HEALTHCARE

Medical schemes now obliged to pay all cholera treatment costs – regulator

Medical schemes now obliged to pay all cholera treatment costs – regulator
A nurse speaks to a patient recovering from cholera at Jubilee District Hospital in Hamanskraal, 22 May 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Neesa Moodley
29 May 2023
0

Cholera was officially declared as a prescribed minimum benefit (PMB) by the Council for Medical Schemes on Friday, 26 May.

This means that going forward, medical schemes must pay for all consultations in and out of hospital, tests, medication, follow-up consultations and treatment in full if you received such treatment for cholera via a designated service provider (DSP).

A number of medical scheme options restrict you to the use of a designated service provider, which could be a specific hospital or doctor network. However, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has also noted that in case of an emergency, treatment must still be paid in full by the medical scheme, even if you did not use a DSP. Healthcare practitioners such as doctors are expected to help you by completing the forms you need to register for a PMB.

Under the Medical Schemes Act, medical schemes are bound to pay all costs for 271 PMBs including asthma, epilepsy and hypertension or high blood pressure. Medical expenses for these conditions are paid out from the scheme’s combined risk pool and not from your day-to-day benefits or your medical savings account. 

The last condition to be added as a PMB was Covid-19 and the addition of cholera brings the number of PMBs to 272.

“PMBs must be funded by the medical scheme from the risk benefit. Funding of PMB claims from the Medical Savings Account contravenes the Medical Schemes Act,” the regulator warns.

Eyewitness News reports that by Saturday afternoon, the total number of deaths from cholera was 24. The Gauteng Health Department says 75 patients had been admitted by last Friday for diarrhoea, with 15 cases confirmed as cholera.

Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal has admitted 215 patients and set up a makeshift ward with 300 beds to screen patients, with an additional 35-bed ward for confirmed cases. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.