DM168

THE CONVERSATION

Kids in the digital screen age – an expert’s view on how much swiping and scrolling should be allowed

Kids in the digital screen age – an expert’s view on how much swiping and scrolling should be allowed
The World Health Organization recommends that schoolgoing children (five to 17 years) limit their recreational screen time. (Photo: Rawpixel)
By Catherine Draper
25 May 2023
0

It is practically impossible to prevent children from engaging with electronic gadgets, but setting some boundaries is vital if parents or caregivers want to limit the potential negative effects.

How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today? The answer probably depends on how old they are, what grade they’re in at school and what rules you have in place at home about screen time.

But the reality is that, for children and adolescents growing up as “digital natives”, it is almost impossible to imagine life without screens of some sort.

Devices such as cellphones, laptops and tablets have become ubiquitous as tools for entertainment and education in most parts of the world.

This has led parents, guardians, teachers and researchers to wonder whether screens are good or bad for children.

My view is that there are benefits of educational screen time, but we don’t know enough about the potential harms.

The World Health Organization recommends that schoolgoing children (five to 17 years) limit their recreational screen time. The recommendation for two- to four-year-olds is not more than one hour a day (less is better); it suggests that children younger than two should have no screen time.

Research evidence suggests that children and adolescents were already exceeding these recommendations, and that the Covid-19 pandemic only made it worse.

There isn’t yet conclusive evidence about whether screen time is good or bad for children. But, based on my continuing research into children’s development – including the role of play, sleep, physical movement and screen time – my view is that there are benefits of educational screen time, but we don’t know enough about the potential harms.

Screen swiping and typing are poor substitutes for activities like writing, drawing, colouring in, painting and cutting.

Nevertheless, there are several things parents and teachers can do. This includes basics such as being aware of how much time children are spending on screens and what their posture is like, as well as more complex issues such as what each child’s developmental weaknesses and strengths are. It also involves setting boundaries.

None of this is easy to implement, but it doesn’t mean that it cannot be a healthy goal worth working towards. It is never too late to start, but the earlier you do the better.

Covering the basics

First, it is essential for parents to be aware of the ways in which screen-based activities (educational and recreational) influence their child’s development as well as their behaviour.

Second, remember that all children are different and will therefore respond differently to screen time.

So, understanding the child and their strengths and weaknesses is key.

For example, if a child struggles with managing sensory input – such as loud noises, bright lights or certain textures – it may be better for them to avoid recreational screen time.

Third, establish boundaries around screen time. This is key at home and at school.

Fourth, keep tabs on how screen time is stopping children from doing other things that are developmentally beneficial.

For example, in the home, a child who is learning mostly on screens at school could be encouraged to spend time after school playing outside and doing activities that develop fine motor skills.

Screen swiping and typing are poor substitutes for activities like writing, drawing, colouring in, painting and cutting, all of which stimulate these skills.

Fifth, in a school environment, are there other activities that provide children and adolescents opportunities to intentionally develop their social and emotional skills, which are not getting as much attention when they are working alone on screens?

And last, are screens set up in such a way that encourages good posture?

Baby steps

Setting boundaries and striving for a healthy balance of educational and recreational screen time within the broader context of development may seem daunting.

It requires thoughtfully reflecting on the wider impacts of the choices made around screens, and offering a range of opportunities that help to boost children’s chances of growing up to become healthy and well-adjusted adults.

As much as possible, involve children and adolescents in conversations about why a healthy balance of screen time will benefit them. This can help them take ownership of their choices about their health and development – both in the present as well as for their future health and well-being. DM

First published by The Conversation.

Catherine Draper is an associate professor at the University of the Witwatersrand.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC, DA reassert dominance with big wins in KZN and Gauteng
Maverick News

ANC, DA reassert dominance with big wins in KZN and Gauteng
Wanted Bulgarian fugitive believed to be among four murdered in Constantia
Maverick News

Wanted Bulgarian fugitive believed to be among four murdered in Constantia
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa – UN tribunal
Maverick News

Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa – UN tribunal

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
ANC, DA reassert dominance with big wins in KZN and Gauteng
Maverick News

ANC, DA reassert dominance with big wins in KZN and Gauteng
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.