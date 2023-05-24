Maverick Life

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, dies at 83

Studio portrait of American rock singer Tina Turner, in New York, New York, November 25, 1969. (Photo: Jack Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
24 May 2023
US singer Tina Turner has died at 83-year-old after a long illness. Turner passed away peacefully in her home in Switzerland. Dubbed the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Turner was an icon of the music world known for her powerful presence on stage, rousing vocals and for hits like 'The Best', 'Private Dancer' and 'What's Love Got to Do With It'.

4th December 1982: Popular American soul pop singer Tina Turner singing live at the Budapest Sports Hall, Hungary, 1982. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

American musician Ike Turner (1931 – 2007) and American singer-songwriter Tina Turner at Heathrow Airport, London, UK, 27th October 1975. (Photo by Frederick R. Bunt/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American musician Ike Turner (1931 – 2007) and his wife, singer Tina Turner at Heathrow Airport in London, UK, 13th November 1972. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American musician Ike Turner (1931 – 2007) and his wife, singer, dancer, and actress Tina Turner at London Airport on their way to Los Angeles, London, 11th March 1969. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

23rd November 1972: American soul pop singer Tina Turner performing in the ‘Ike and Tina Turner Show’ in Zurich. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner wearing a fur coat as she poses next to a fountain on the eve of her first solo performance in Britain, at the Inn on the Park Hotel in London, February 10th 1978. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American pop singer Tina Turner performing on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, her first solo concert in London since splitting up with her partner, Ike Turner. (Photo by Gary Merrin/Getty Images)

TINA TURNER 4 Grammy Awards 1985 Los Angeles here with Lionel Richie and his award (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

American R&B, Rock, and Pop musician Tina Turner performs onstage at the Ritz, New York, New York, May 7, 1981. Turner was headlining a performance at the venue. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

American R&B, Soul, and Pop singer Tina Turner (born Anna Mae Bullock) performs during the Schaefer Music Festival at Wollman Rink in Central Park, New York, New York, July 2, 1971. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

American singer, Tina Turner, in a white suit and fedora, Los Angeles, California, 1977. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1985: Lionel Richie performs with Tina Turner circa 1985. (Photo by Jerry Wachter/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner performing on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, February 1978. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

SYDNEY – NOVEMBER 1993 : TINA TURNER IN SYDNEY.(Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

SYDNEY – NOVEMBER 1993 : TINA TURNER IN SYDNEY.(Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

US singer Tina Turner performs on stage at the O2 World in Berlin during her concert, late 26 January 2009. EPA/BRITTA PEDERSEN

US singer Tina Turner performs on stage at the O2 World in Berlin during her concert, late 26 January 2009. EPA/BRITTA PEDERSEN

American singer, songwriter, and actress Tina Turner performs at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK, 11th March 1985. (Photo by John Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

30 Jan 2000: Tina Turner Performs In The Pre-Game Show Before The Start Of Super Bowl Xxxiv Between The St Louis Rams And The Tennessee Titans At The Georgia Dome In Atlanta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: (Photo By Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

30 Jan 2000: Tina Turner Performs In The Pre-Game Before The Start Of Super Bowl Xxxiv Between The Tennessee Titans And The St Louis Rams At The Georgia Dome In Atlanta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: (Photo By Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Singers Beyonce Knowles (L) and Tina Turner perform onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Singer Beyonce and Singer Tina Turner on stage at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

US rock-legend Tina Turner performs on stage of the Hippodrome in Sopot, in the last concert of her European tour in Sopot, Poland, 15 August 2000. PA-EFE/MACIEJ KOSYCARZ

Tina Turner (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

US singer Tina Turner performs on stage during her concert at the Hallenstadion venue in Zurich, Switzerland, 15 February 2009.

American rockstar Tina Turner gives her biggest concert in Holland ever in Groningen, 18 July 2000. Over 65.000 people attended the show. It is the last concert the popstar will give in Holland. EPA PHOTO ANP/ED OUDENAARDEN/hh

US singer Tina Turner performs on stage at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen Friday April 1, 2005. Tomorrow she will be part of the Hans Christian Andersen celebration show ‘Once upon a Time’ at the Danish national soccer stadium. It is 200 years since the world-famous author Andersen was born in the Danish town of Odense. EPA/Keld Navntoft

Famous American singer Tina Turner performs during her concert in Moscow, Russia, 05 November 1996. EPA/YURI KADOBNOV

US singer Tina Turner performs during the first of her two concerts in the Gelredome Stadium in Arnhem, Netherlands, 21 March 2009. EPA/Robert Vos

US singer Tina Turner (L) arrives for the party held for the reopening of Italian designer Giorgio Armani’s boutique in Montenapoleone street on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the brand Armani, in Milan, Italy, 29 April 2015. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

epaselect epa05090695 Dutch musical and theater producer, Joop van den Ende (R), receives an award for all his works by singer Tina Turner (L) during the Dutch Musical Awards in the Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, The Netherlands, 06 January 2016 EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

A visitor looks at a photograph by Swiss artist Michel Comte depicting US singer Tina Turner during the press preview of the exhibition ‘Michael Comte. Portraits’ at La Termica contemporary art center in Malaga, southeastern Spain, 09 February 2017. The exhibition will run from 10 February to 14 May 2017. EPA/JORGE ZAPATA

Tina Turner performs on stage during a concert of her Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour at Vienna’s town hall, Austria, 07 February 2009. She will visit many countries throughout Europe and North America. EPA/Herbert P. Oczeret

US singer Tina Turner performs on stage during her concert at the Hallenstadion venue in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 15, 2009. EPA/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

US singer Tina Turner performs on stage at the O2 World in Berlin during her concert, late 26 January 2009. EPA-EFE/BRITTA PEDERSEN 

US rock-legend Tina Turner performs on stage of the Hippodrome in Sopot, in the last concert of her European tour in Sopot, Poland, 15 August 2000. EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KOSYCARZ 

Tina Tuner arrives at the Giorgio Armani fashion show that is part of Milan ready-to-wear collections Autumn/Winter 2007 demonstration on February 19, 2007 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)

Tina Turner (L) performs at The Bedrock Ball at the Natural History Museum to launch the new, national children’s charity ‘Caudwell Children’ on May 18, 2007 in London, England. The charity helps special-needs children across the UK, providing treatment, therapies, equipment and dying wish holidays. Tonight’s performance is the first from Tina in 7 years. (Photo by Getty Images)

U.S. singer Tina Turner holds the Swiss award in the category show during the Swiss-Award 2009 award ceremony at Hallenstadion on January 9, 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner attends the Emporio Armani show as part of Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2011 on February 26, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Tina Turner attends the ‘Ein Herz fuer Kinder’ Charity gala on December 17, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug-Pool/Getty Images)

Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren during the ‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ photocall at Aldwych Theatre on October 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Katie the Rottweiler dresses as Tina Turner during the Meet The Breed event at Piers 92/94 ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren speak during “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett inducts Tina Turner onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Angela Bassett inducts Tina Turner onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Tina Turner performs at The Bedrock Ball at the Natural History Museum to launch the new, national children’s charity ‘Caudwell Children’ on May 18, 2007 in London, England. The charity helps special-needs children across the UK, providing treatment, therapies, equipment and dying wish holidays. Tonight’s performance is the first from Tina in 7 years. (Photo by Getty Images) DM

