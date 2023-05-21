Business Maverick

PWC REPORT

Life insurer earnings for 2022 buoyant, but policy lapse rates a potential concern

Life insurer earnings for 2022 buoyant, but policy lapse rates a potential concern
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
21 May 2023
0

Although the SA life insurance industry’s combined earnings have improved since 2020 when the industry suffered a loss of R3bn, policy lapse rates may increase as consumers face a continued barrage of financial pressure.

A recent PwC report analysed the performance of Discovery, Liberty, Momentum Metropolitan, Old Mutual and Sanlam to the end of December 2022. The combined earnings for 2022 were R26-billion, and although this is an improvement, it is still not close to 2018’s bumper combined earnings of R69-billion.

PwC Africa’s insurance leader, Alsue du Preez, says some of the issues insurers have had to contend with over the past three years include volatile economic markets, pressure on existing business as consumers face increasing financial constraints, and high mortality rates. 

The report notes that policy lapses remain an area to watch. Although all insurers have released the mass lapse provisions held during the period of Covid-19, many have strengthened persistency assumptions to address existing or expected persistency issues.

Momentum Metropolitan recently reported that it is normal to see an increase in uncollected debit orders in the first part of the year, usually after the holiday season. However, the insurer believes that the increase in policy lapses is also partly due to the tough economic environment that the country and consumers are enduring. 

Rival PPS life insurance, which was not included in the PwC survey, says lapses remained low on the back of a business model where all insurance premiums paid by members with qualifying products are ultimately returned to clients through claims paid or investment growth allocations to their notional PPS profit-share accounts after the business’s running costs have been accounted for.

PPS group chief executive Izak Smit says the insurer’s bias to growth assets, which generate maximum long-term benefit, is due to its low lapse rates, where members’ policies stay on the books for a generation or more on average.

“This allows us to take a long-term approach to investing, which we would argue is a unique competitive advantage, helping us to ride out short-term market volatility and corrections such as in 2022,” he says. 

A recent BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index report shows that the average nominal salary in SA grew by 22.8% between February 2018 and February 2023. The problem is that inflation grew by 26.6% over the same period, meaning that consumers have actually seen their income and buying power significantly decline. And researchers are sceptical that the situation will improve any time soon.

The RemChannel bi-annual Salary and Wage Movement Survey shows that South African employers expect to award wage increases of 4% to 6% over the next year, while inflation is currently running at more than 7%. 

New reporting standard

As a new reporting standard era approaches, PwC says insurers are investing significant effort in IFRS 17 compliance. 

Dewald van den Berg, PwC partner and insurance accounting expert, says insurers should start by looking for opportunities to eliminate, streamline and automate processes that are manual, heavily spreadsheet-based and repetitive. 

“Insurers who prioritise quick wins and deliver benefits will often find that this provides the confidence to drive some of the more strategic changes across the business,” he says.

The International Accounting Standards Board has introduced IFRS 17 to increase the transparency of insurer results and make it easier for analysts and even consumers to compare different insurers’ financial results. The effective date for IFRS 17 implementation was 1 January 2023, so the last IFRS 4 reporting in the South African life insurance industry will be when Discovery and Momentum post their full-year results for the year ended 30 June 2023.

Liberty has already emerged as a pioneer in the space, disclosing more information on the solvency assessment management of its own funds and also new business values. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
Journey into the hearts of darkness – the ANC, Eskom and the past
DM168

Journey into the hearts of darkness – the ANC, Eskom and the past
ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Business Maverick

ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries

TOP READS IN SECTION

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
Maverick News

Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.