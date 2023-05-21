Business Maverick

MARCH OF TECHNOLOGY

Automation and precision farming bode ill for jobs in SA agriculture but are crucial for food security

Automation and precision farming bode ill for jobs in SA agriculture but are crucial for food security
Sean Sundberg and Chase Schapansky of US company Guss stand by the group’s Global Unmanned Spray System at the Nampo grounds near Bothaville. (Photo: Supplied)
By Ed Stoddard
21 May 2023
0

Grain SA’s annual Nampo Harvest Day and agricultural show last week featured some of the latest technical innovations in farming. The bottom line is that this is good for food security but is likely to take a scythe to many agricultural jobs in South Africa.

In the US, the rise of the tractor between 1910 and 1960 replaced an estimated 24 million draught animals, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. Now, more than a century after the tractor first gained traction, automation and digitisation threaten to put many agricultural workers out to pasture.

In a recent blog post on this issue, Aaron Smith, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of California, phrases it this way: 

“The relevant question is not whether we will have mass unemployment, but what will happen to the specific workers who are replaced. Can they retrain and find new jobs? And what of their communities?”

His focus is on the US, where commercial farmers are having a tough time filling vacancies.

“Most people don’t like doing agricultural labor. It’s hard work and often bad for your health. For this reason, and due to increasing employment opportunities elsewhere in the economy, fewer workers are available for farmers to hire. They are choosing jobs in other sectors,” Smith writes, citing a 2020 survey that found 45% of California farmers had problems finding enough employees.

The US unemployment rate surged that year to — wait for it — over 8% because of the economic disruptions triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. It now stands at a 50-year low of 3.4%, so one imagines that California farmers are finding field hands are even more scarce.

But the need for such hands is increasingly being reduced and some of the technology behind this trend is being developed in California. One of the hi-tech farming innovations from the state was on display last week at Grain SA’s agricultural trade show at the sprawling Nampo grounds near Bothaville in the northern Free State.

Meet Guss

Guss, which stands for Global Unmanned Spraying System, looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. Shaped like a horizontal cylinder on four wheels, as the name suggests it is an autonomous system for herbicide and other kinds of crop spraying. Guss is also the name of the privately held company behind the system. 

There are only 200 in the world and the only one in South Africa was at Nampo at the stand featuring tractors and the like manufactured by John Deere, which holds a minority stake in Guss. Its application is for vineyards, macadamia nuts, citrus and stone fruit such as peaches.  

“It has GPS but we have quite a few other sensors because GPS becomes pretty degraded among large trees such as pecans. Anywhere you have a canopy of leaves that block the GPS signal from the satellites,” Guss chief technology officer Chase Schapansky, who is the brains behind the system, told Daily Maverick.  

Aside from being unmanned, which eliminates the need for a driver, Guss sprays in a targeted or precise manner, which eliminates wastage.

It is among the latest tools in the precision farming revolution which uses GPS and other technologies to precisely apply inputs to boost yields and productivity while cutting costs.

“Herbicide Guss is built with cutting-edge technology to detect, target and spot spray weeds, reducing chemical usage and drift for increased safety for the operator, environment, and food produced,” the company says on its website.

“Guss allows ag businesses to reskill workers — training them to use sophisticated technology that will open up future opportunities and positioning them for success in the economy of tomorrow.”

This is certainly one of the upshots of technological advancement. But South Africa is not the US, and while any advance in farm technology is welcome — especially given mounting concerns about food security — it will be viewed with trepidation by some, given the precarious social context that obtains here.

South Africa’s unemployment rate is almost 33%, and more than 42% under the expanded definition which includes discouraged job-seekers, according to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). The survey also found that South Africa’s agricultural sector employed 888,000 people.  And unlike in the US, South Africa’s mostly low-skilled and poorly educated farmworkers will be hard-pressed to find jobs in other sectors.  

Commercial agriculture in South Africa remains relatively labour-intensive. Simultaneously, it is highly capital-intensive and hi-tech. It would employ more people were it not for the technological trends already in play, but these have boosted production, profits and food security.

South Africa is currently reaping its third-highest maize harvest on record, which is testimony to technology and the rains of La Niña that have now ended. If it were not for this abundant harvest, food inflation would be running at an even faster pace than the 14-year high of 14% it reached in March.

Jobs will be mulched up

This technological furrow is only going to get ploughed further and jobs will get mulched up in the process. But the alternative would be falling behind the rest of the world, rendering an agricultural sector that accounts for about 11% of South Africa’s exports. And with the rand on the ropes, South Africa needs all the forex it can get its hands on.

There are many legitimate concerns and criticisms regarding big agriculture, ranging from environmental impacts to wealth concentration to price manipulation by traders in sometimes opaque supply chains.

Technology is also raising the threshold for entry into the commercial farming space, blocking the path for aspirant emerging farmers who lack the capital and know-how to enter this fast-changing field. 

But precision farming can also mitigate ecological consequences by growing more on less land and with fewer inputs used with increased efficiency. There are various initiatives in play to adapt such technologies for smaller-scale farmers. The costs of new technologies tend to fall as they ripen in the market.

A the end of the day, you don’t want to be stuck with a horse when your neighbour has a tractor. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Journey into the hearts of darkness – the ANC, Eskom and the past
DM168

Journey into the hearts of darkness – the ANC, Eskom and the past
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
Maverick News

Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown

TOP READS IN SECTION

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
Maverick News

Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.