Maverick Citizen

LITERACY CRISIS OP-ED

South Africa’s education crisis – the importance of early childhood education

South Africa’s education crisis – the importance of early childhood education
The government currently spends only about R6,000 per child per year on early learning programmes. This is less than a quarter of the R25,000 per learner it spends on basic education. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)
By Heleen Hofmeyr
18 May 2023
0

Learning starts long before children enter school – and so do learning backlogs. If South Africa is to solve the long-standing problem of poor and unequal education outcomes, the government will need to invest more time and resources into increasing access to high-quality early learning opportunities.

This week saw the release of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2021 results. Sadly, they show that the disruptions to schooling due to the Covid-19 pandemic reversed a decade of improvements in reading, with 81% of Grade 4s unable to read for meaning in any language. South Africa had the largest decline in PIRLS scores out of 33 participating countries. 

Not all learners were affected equally. English and Afrikaans schools (generally fee-charging schools) did not experience a decline in reading results between 2016 and 2021. This means pupils in no-fee schools, who were already at a disadvantage before the pandemic, were affected disproportionately by school closures. As predicted, the pandemic increased inequality in learning outcomes between poor and wealthier children. 

While the urgency of the need to recoup learning losses cannot be overstated, catch-up programmes will not solve our education crisis. Learning outcomes have been unacceptably poor and unequal since long before the pandemic, and efforts to catch up lost learning time will – best-case scenario – only take us back to the pre-pandemic situation. Before the pandemic, it was already the case that children in no-fee schools achieved vastly poorer learning outcomes than children in fee-paying schools.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: 

From bad to worse: New study shows 81% of Grade 4 pupils in SA can’t read in any language

Op-Ed: The PIRLS debacle – literacy, language and standards in schools in South Africa

Massive disparities in school quality undoubtedly play a role in producing these unequal learning outcomes. But local studies are beginning to show that learners from poor socioeconomic backgrounds are already at a disadvantage before even starting formal schooling. 

The Thrive by Five study, which assessed the developmental outcomes of a nationally representative sample of 5,570 four- and five-year-olds, showed that while 58% of children in the wealthiest quintile of early learning centres were developmentally on-track, this proportion was 38% among children in the poorest quintile of early learning centres. It is important to note that the study only assessed children who were enrolled in early learning programmes, which amounted to about a quarter of South African children under six years of age. The true extent of this inequality is therefore likely to be much more pronounced. 

These findings are echoed by the results from Roots and Shoots, which assessed 587 children in 75 primary schools in the Western Cape using the same Early Learning Measurement tool used in Thrive by Five. Children were assessed in the first term of Grade R to determine which skills backlogs they arrived at school with. 

The results showed that 59% of children in no-fee schools were developmentally on track. This proportion was 93% among children in schools charging fees in excess of R3,000 per year. The study is unique in that it will follow the same learners from the beginning of Grade R through to Grade 3. It is the first study in South Africa that will be able to trace learning outcomes in Grade 3 back to the beginning of formal schooling. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Pirls findings point to a lame-duck minister of education and a generational catastrophe

What these studies show is that South African children do not start school on equal footing. The severe inequalities we see throughout the schooling system have their roots in early childhood, the period during which the human brain is growing fastest and is most responsive to opportunities for learning. 

Children arriving at school with developmental backlogs need to make up these backlogs before they can benefit from the learning opportunities offered at school. Without access to high-quality early learning experiences, the majority of South African children will spend their entire school careers playing catch-up. 

Tackling disparities

The scope to improve early learning outcomes is massive. The government currently spends only about R6,000 per child per year on early learning programmes. This is less than a quarter of the R25,000 per learner it spends on basic education. We have yet to see the government’s stated prioritisation of early learning materialise in budget allocations to the sector. Increasing access to high-quality early learning programmes is another clear area for improvement.

But the sector will need more than cash and increased enrolment, otherwise we’ll see the same disparities in the quality of early learning programmes that characterise primary and secondary schooling. Young children need access to a broad range of learning opportunities both at early learning centres and in the home. 

Here we can learn much from the efforts of civil society organisations. To highlight just two: 

WordWorks, an NGO that focuses on early language and literacy development, provides high-quality training and materials to pre-Grade R teachers and their parents. They also provide free resources on their website, which were developed by experts specifically for the South African context. 

Recognising the importance of access to children’s books for child development, Bookdash publishes African storybooks in all 11 South African languages, and distributes these books to young children for free using innovative distribution sites such as clinics and hospitals. They also have a free online library where all their books can be downloaded. 

Learning starts long before children enter school. Failing to invest in the early years means much more must be spent later to make up for backlogs established in early childhood. While the government has expressed its commitment to targeting the early years, we have seen very little in terms of actual plans to provide all South African children with high-quality early learning experiences. This is despite the fact that interventions in early childhood have the potential to put socioeconomically disadvantaged children on entirely different trajectories. Failing to recognise this means failing South African children at the starting gate. DM

Heleen Hofmeyr is an education researcher in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Maverick News

Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison
Business Maverick

Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison
Witness Zandie Khumalo takes the stand after losing bid to ban broadcast of her testimony
Maverick News

Witness Zandie Khumalo takes the stand after losing bid to ban broadcast of her testimony
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Business Maverick

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Business Maverick

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

One week to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition on 26 May.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.