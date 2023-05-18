Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Mexico City marks International day against Homophobia, biphobia and Lesbophobia, and more from around the world

Members of the LGBTQI community participate in a demonstration to commemorate the international day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 May 2023. Trans women and people from the LGBT collective belonging to the organization La Tianguis Dissidente blocked traffic on one of the most important roads in Mexico City to demand an end to the violence against their community and for guaranteed rights. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
By Maverick Life Editors
18 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A member of the LGBTQI community participates in a demonstration to commemorate the international day against Homophobia, biphobia and Lesbophobia in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 May 2023. Trans women and people from the LGBT collective belonging to the organization La Tianguis Dissidente blocked traffic on one of the most important roads in Mexico City to demand an end to the violence against their community and for guaranteed rights. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A member of the LGBTQI community participates in a demonstration to commemorate the international day against Homophobia, biphobia and Lesbophobia in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A member of the LGBTQI collective takes part in an activity on the occasion of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, at the Montana Hotel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 May 2023. “Compared to previous years, we have progressed. And we are making a lot of progress. There is a much higher level of tolerance compared to other years,” transsexual Hetera Estinphil, president of the Kouraj Pour la Protection des Droits Humains association, told EFE. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin

People supporting the LGBTQI community attend a gathering to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 May 2023. Organizers wanted to draw attention to the growing hate speech in the countries of the Visegrad Group. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Honour guard soldiers of the 30th Guards Brigade ‘Mihai Viteazul’ stand with torches during a ceremony in front of the Unknown Hero Monument, in Carol I Park in Bucharest, Romania, 16 May 2023. Members of the honour guard and other servicemen lit 100 candles while a military chaplain read a prayer in memory of all soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A woman walks past a G7 flower installation ahead of the G7 Summit at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 17 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A riot police officer looks on as activists march during a protest against the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A drone view shows a farmer cutting the tall grass with his tractor to make the first hay of the season in a field in Namur, southern Belgium, on 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Groundskeepers mow the rough area off the sixth green during a practice round for the 2023 PGA Championship golf tournament, in Rochester, New York, USA, on 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sudanese people prepare to board a Nile River ferry after crossing the border from Sudan, Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, on 18 May 2023. According to the UNHCR office, 83,758 Sudanese have crossed into Egypt since the beginning of an armed conflict on 15 April between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia. The UN estimates some 200,000 people have fled Sudan since the conflict erupted EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

People fleeing Sudan arrive at the Qastal Land Port crossing between Egypt and Sudan, near Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, on 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A resident sweeps ash from the street after exhalations of the Popocatepetl volcano, in San Pedro Benito Juarez, Puebla, Mexico, 17 May 2023. Inhabitants of the municipalities surrounding the Popocatepetl volcano, in the state of Puebla, remain calm before the activity that the colossus presents because they are used to living in ‘latent danger’. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

The volcano Popocatepetl erupts ash, in San Pedro Benito Juarez, Puebla, Mexico, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Firemen scramble to hose burning shanties as a fire engulfs a slum area in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 18 May 2023. Authorities reported scores of firefighters were injured when a fire truck overturned while responding to the site of the fire and dozens of families were rendered homeless. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A skateboarder passes buildings shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Scenes in Calgary were reminiscent of Seattle last summer and San Francisco in 2020 as wind currents blew smothering wildfire smoke into those population centres, compromising air quality. Photographer: Todd Korol/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Freshmen known as “Plebes” participate in the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 17, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. In just over two and a half hours, members of the 2026 midshipmen’s class worked to scale the 21-foot greased monument and replace a “dixie cup” hat with the upperclassmen’s cap, signifying the end of their “plebe” or first year at the academy. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Freshmen known as “Plebes” participate in the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 17, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A visitor tries out the Street Smart VR semi-automatic gun, and weapons training platform with Vive 3D 360-degree virtual reality headset during the Counter Terror Expo at ExCel on May 17, 2023, in London, England. The Expo unites professionals from industry, infrastructure, government and policing to explore the latest counter-terrorism technologies and solutions. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Young people wearing vyshyvankas visit the Holodomor Museum as Ukrainians mark Vyshyvanka Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 18 May 2023 amid the Russian invasion. Vyshyvanka is Slavic traditional clothing that contains elements of Ukrainian ethnic embroidery. The Holodomor, also known as Terror Famine, was a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933. More than five million Ukrainians died of starvation. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The president of the National Assembly of Ecuador, Virgilio Saquicela (C), speaks at a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, on 17 May 2023. Ecuador’s President Lasso decreed to dissolve the National Assembly parliament amid an ongoing impeachment trial against him and will rule by decree until general elections are held. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Gergo Fazekas (L) of Orlen Wisla Plock in action against Magnus Saugstrup of SC Magdeburg during the EHF Men’s Champions League first leg handball quarterfinal match between SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock in Magdeburg, Germany, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Lovro Mihic of Orlen Wisla Plock in action during the EHF Men’s Champions League first leg handball quarterfinal match between SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock in Magdeburg, Germany, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER DM/ML

