Torrential rain batters Italy, and more from around the world

An aerial view on a flooded house caused by the Idice torrent overflow in Budrio, Bologna, Italy, 17 May 2023. A fresh wave of torrential rain is battering Italy, especially the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast. EPA-EFE/MAX CAVALLARI
By Maverick Life Editors
17 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An aerial view of a flooded house caused by the Idice torrent overflow in Budrio, Bologna, Italy, 17 May 2023. A fresh wave of torrential rain is battering Italy, especially the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast. EPA-EFE/MAX CAVALLARI

A citizen with an inflatable kayak goes back and forth between the flooded houses to bring some people stuck in the house to dry land, in Cesena, Italy, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MAX CAVALLARI

Naval Academy Plebes do sit-ups during the “Wet and Sandy” portion of the annual Sea Trials at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 16, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. For the annual Sea Trials, the Naval Academy freshman class took part in a 14-hour series of rigorous exercises starting in the early hours of the morning as part of the culmination of their “Plebe” year at the academy. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A Naval Academy Plebe crawls through a mud-filled trench while taking part in the “Wet and Sandy” portion of the annual Sea Trials at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 16, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fourth Class Midshipman Chris Paris, 20, of the 28th Company, cheers alongside Naval Academy Vice Admiral Sean Buck (L) after placing the upperclassman’s hat on top of the Herndon Monument, during the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 17, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The work “Western and Christian Civilization” is on display as people visit the exhibition “Ferrari Infinito” at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 15 May 2023 (issued 17 May 2023). Around 250 works by the Argentine conceptual artist Leon Ferrari (1920-2013), including drawings, engravings, plans or ceramics, are exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Arts. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) argues with the umpire during his men’s quarter-final round match against Holger Rune of Denmark (not pictured) at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 17 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

People search for valuable items from a heap of garbage dumped in the Meadow of Flowers on May 15, 2023, in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, India administered Kashmir, India. Gulmarg, also known as the “Meadow of Flowers,” is home to the world’s highest golf course and a gondola lift that reaches elevations exceeding 4,000 meters. Ski enthusiasts flock to this mountainous region during the winter months to take advantage of the powdery snow. In the summer, however, the resort is flooded with tourists in search of clean, refreshing air due to India’s soaring temperatures. Many of these visitors leave behind a significant amount of waste, causing severe ecological threats and endangering villagers who rely on the glacial waters. The accumulation of trash poses a grave danger to the delicate alpine ecology, as well as to the communities that depend on the glacier-fed streams for their water supply. There are no restrictions on bringing food and water up the mountain, despite signs along the road reminding people that plastic is prohibited. Environmental activists caution that all the waste generated in Gulmarg and its surrounding areas is being indiscriminately discarded in the mountains. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Non-biodegradable waste floats in on a stream as tourists enjoy the Meadow of Flowers on May 15, 2023, in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, India administered Kashmir, India. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

A Palestinian student of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music plays an oud guitar during a musical event near the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes, in Deir Al-Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 16 May 2023. Israel and Islamic Jihad movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late on 13 May. Israel has carried out several attacks against the military leadership of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in retaliation to rockets being fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect the rubble of their destroyed house following Israeli strikes in Deir Al-Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 16 May 2023. Israel and Islamic Jihad movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late on 13 May. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Sudanese woman waves from a bus on a Nile ferry after crossing the border from Sudan, Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, 17 May 2023. According to the UNHCR office, 83,758 Sudanese have crossed into Egypt since the beginning of an armed conflict on 15 April between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia. The UN estimates some 200,000 people have fled Sudan since the conflict erupted. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Satirical ‘big heads’ depicting the G7 leaders (L-R) President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of the United States Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, pose as they form a protest by Oxfam to highlight what they claim is the group’s lack of action in tackling hunger in East Africa on May 17, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greets Indigenous Brazilian leader Raoni Metuktire (left), at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace on May 16, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Metuktire is the chief of the Kayapo people and an environmentalist who has campaigned for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and the rights of its Indigenous peoples. Earlier this year he met with Brazilian President Lula at the signing of decrees establishing six new protective regions for Indigenous people in Brazil. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

A handout photo made available by Korea Aerospace Research Institute shows the country’s first homegrown space rocket, Nuri, being assembled at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, 16 May 2023 (issued 17 May 2023), eight days ahead of its third launch. EPA-EFE/Korea Aerospace Research Institute

Athens municipality employees distribute pieces of voting booths at a warehouse in Athens, Greece, on 17 May 2023, ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled for 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary takes part in the counting of Denmark’s smallest frogs in Geding-Kasted Mose near Aarhus, Denmark, on 17 May 2023. The tree frog (Hyla arborea), Denmark’s smallest, lacks places to live and lakes to breed in. Therefore, breeding lakes, rock formations and gravel piles were established for the little amphibian to get better conditions and live and breed. Sixteen breeding lakes have been established in Geding-Kasted Mose. Around 300 frogs and 2,700 tadpoles were released in 2022. The current number of frogs is being counted to get an overview of the population. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

Nigel Jones from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), (L), Ruth Churchill, and Phil Sheldrake, the Cathedral’s Nature Conservation Adviser pose with Rose, Rex and Lily after the Peregrine Falcon chicks were ringed and measured at Salisbury Cathedral on May 17, 2023 in Salisbury, England. The Cathedral peregrine chicks are ringed by Nigel Jones from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), assisted by Phil Sheldrake, the Cathedral’s Nature Conservation Adviser. This year’s chicks, which are three weeks old, are weighed, measured and fitted with two rings, a small metal BTO (British Trust for Ornithology) ring for tracking/record-keeping and a larger orange Darvic ring so that they can be identified and tracked. The names this year are Coronation themed, with the public having voted for them. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

A chinook salmon model on display before a press conference with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water Agency General Manager, Wade Crowfoot, CNRA Secretary, Cathy Marcinkevage, NMFS Assistant Regional Administrator, and Chuck Bonham, CDFW Director, who announced an agreement to reopen Yuba River to chinook salmon and sturgeon and to launch river restoration at the Lower Yuba River and the Daguerre Point Dam in Marysville, California, USA, 16 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO / POOL

Visitors attend the opening day of the press preview at the central pavilion “Force Majeure” at Giardini during the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia on May 17, 2023, in Venice, Italy. The 18th edition of the International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia has been curated by Lesley Lokko and it will last from 20 May until 26 November 2023. (Photo by Simone Padovani/Getty Images)

Japanese choreographer and multidisciplinary artist Hiroaki Umeda performs during his show titled ‘Intentional Particle’ at the 25th International Contemporary Dance Festival in the Hangvilla Multifunctional Community Space in Veszprem, Hungary, on 16 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari

A model walks the runway during the INJURY show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 17, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images for AAFW)

Museum worker Rebecca Stephenson French poses in a Georgian wig during a press view of the re-opening of the Handel Hendrix House museum in London, Britain, 17 May 2023. The three-million-pound-sterling ‘Hallelujah Project’ restored German-British composer George Fredric Handel’s London home, which he moved into exactly 300 years. They are new exhibitions about George Frideric Handel and Jimi Hendrix who also lived there at a later date. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL DM/ML

