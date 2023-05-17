Business Maverick

Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison

Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 05: Elizabeth Holmes, Founder & CEO of Theranos speaks at Forbes Under 30 Summit at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
17 May 2023
0

Elizabeth Holmes lost her final request to remain free on bail while she appeals her fraud conviction.

The ruling on Tuesday by the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco means the Theranos founder will soon have to report to prison to begin her 11-year sentence after she was convicted by a jury last year of defrauding investors in the blood-testing startup.

Read More: Elizabeth Holmes judge proposes Texas prison, family visits

Holmes had won a brief pause delaying the start of her prison term while the appeals court considered her request.  She can still pursue her appeal of her conviction, but must do so from prison.

Former Theranos president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani’s similar request was also denied. He reported to prison last month to begin his 13-year sentence.

In a separate order, US District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the trials of both Holmes and Balwani, ordered them to pay $452,047,268 in victim restitution, saying they are jointly liable for the amount. Davila determined that $125-million is owed to Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch and the judge designated lesser amounts for 13 other victims. Both Holmes and Balwani have said in court filings they can’t afford to pay the nine-figure sums the government demanded from them. BM/DM

Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians' links to Eskom rent-seeking
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians' links to Eskom rent-seeking
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Toyota and Suzuki draw guns with new Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara
Toyota and Suzuki draw guns with new Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa's winter electricity plan
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa's winter electricity plan
Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was 'run like a spaza shop'
Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was 'run like a spaza shop'
Toyota and Suzuki draw guns with new Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara
Toyota and Suzuki draw guns with new Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara
Nasa reports early signs of El Niño formation that could herald drought in SA
Nasa reports early signs of El Niño formation that could herald drought in SA
Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute 'special directive' from SA government
Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute 'special directive' from SA government

