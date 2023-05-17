DM168

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Community changemakers desperately need support to uplift Joburg’s impoverished urban dwellers

Community changemakers desperately need support to uplift Joburg’s impoverished urban dwellers
Lassie Ndalela parades around the Victoria Yards Sunday Market. A performer and entertainer, he engages young children in fun learning activities at Timbuktu in the Valley, a child and teen learning center at Maker's Valley. (Photo: Yiming Fu)
By Yiming Fu
17 May 2023
0

It’s hard to keep giving when you’re running on empty. Changemakers in inner-city Johannesburg move mountains to improve lives in their poor neighbourhoods but their work remains underfunded. 

Lassie Ndalela used art as his shield to escape riots and political violence growing up in the early 90s in Soweto. As a young boy, he learned sketching, printing, watercolours and pottery from an uncle who lived down the street. The routine kept him busy and taught him discipline, he said.

Though Ndalela’s family couldn’t afford to buy him toys regularly, he made his own toy soldiers out of foil.

“When I played on my veranda, everybody used to see that I would make my own little worlds, and everybody wanted to come and play with me,” Ndalela said. “That’s what kept me going.”

Now you can find him in Victoria Yards in Johannesburg on the first Sunday of the month, strutting around in multicoloured metres-high stilts, pulling goofy faces and whipping up cheeky balloon animals for crowds of children. Ndalela, known affectionately as “Uncle Lassie”, works at Timbuktu in the Valley, a child and teen learning space in Victoria Yards that encourages creativity, sustainability and social cohesion by teaching skills such as upcycling, arts and crafts, bicycle mechanics, road safety, music, yoga and mindfulness.

Ndalela works on the administrative side and also leads fun, activity-based learning in underresourced communities around the city. He is one of dozens of changemakers at Maker’s Valley, Johannesburg’s hub of creative entrepreneurship and social change.

Maker’s Valley, at Victoria Yards, serves Johannesburg’s inner city, including parts of ­Bertrams and Bez Valley. Most residents are poor and many are unemployed. And most of the youth are underserved.

Zwelihle Magwaza, changemakers

Zwelihle Magwaza, the co-founder of Love Our City Klean, poses outside the Maker’s Valley Studio. Love Our City Klean focuses on trash cleanup and recycling education and awareness. (Photo: Yiming Fu)

Zwelihle Magwaza is another changemaker. He is one of the co-founders of Love Our City Klean, or Lock. Lock fills a gap in the community by helping to keep the streets clean, as city services fail to do so.

The group hosts a recycling programme and promotes awareness of keeping the environment clean. Lock also has a community swap shop where members can trade in recyclables to earn points to shop with.

Constance Mcira is another changemaker in Maker’s Valley. She is the founder of Lera­tong Community Hub, a development organisation that offers skills training and motherhood support across Africa.

Constance Mcira, changemakers

Constance Mcira is the founder of Leratong Community Hub, a space that empowers mothers and young women and provides childcare resources. (Photo: Yiming Fu)

Leratong also hosts mentorship, career guidance, peer support and empowerment talks for young women and teenagers.

These three changemakers represent a small slice of the thousands of people in the local neighbourhoods who help young people achieve better futures. However, their day-to-day challenges mean they need continued investment.

Help from the heart

For Ndalela, helping others comes down to respect — respect for others and a respect for life. He believes it is important to share what he has learned with other people so that they can grow as well.

“They say knowledge is power,” Ndalela said, “but it’s useless if it’s only within you.”

Ndalela is always looking to help young people out. What pains him the most, he said, is when he comes across someone he doesn’t have the means to aid.

On the other hand, Magwaza didn’t fully expect to find himself doing change-making work. He did government work before helping to found Lock in 2016.

Mcira said she’d always been a changemaker — she just didn’t have the word for it before coming to Maker’s Valley.

She said she had always sought to help people and participate in community aid. She has long worked in early childhood education and development, and started Leratong during the Covid pandemic to share her passion and knowledge with the world.

Maker’s Valley

The Maker’s Valley changemaker centre at Victoria Yards. (Photo: Yiming Fu)

Mcira’s childhood informs her work. Because her mother was busy selling things to make a living while finishing high school, Mcira was left with an older male caretaker, who raped her.

“That was the other thing for me that led me to decide to be in this space that involves children and their safety,” Mcira said.

Being a changemaker comes from the heart. But running off pure passion is unsustainable. “We are holding on for dear life,” Mcira said.

Many of the community leaders at Maker’s Valley don’t profit from their businesses. Mcira can’t retain staff because she doesn’t have the money to pay them.

She said she and the two other cofounders, one of whom is her daughter, are the only ones to have stayed on since the beginning.

Mcira gets a R1,500 monthly grant from the SEF to work eight hours twice a week. She said that’s not enough for a mother of three children.  

Zweli Magwaza, changemakers

Zweli Magwaza harvesting waste and turning it into food. (Photo: Mark Heywood)

Maker’s Valley enterprises hope to drive systemic change through a “well-being economy” framework, which puts people over profit, emphasises community participation and prioritises long-term outcomes.

Social enterprises such as Timbuktu in the Valley, Lock and Leratong are not NGOs, so they can’t get funding in the same ways.

But changemakers still need money to put food on the table and pay rent.

Magwaza said he had been trying to move for months but he couldn’t find an affordable place that will house six people. He lives with his mom, his wife and three children at a friend’s place close to Victoria Yards.

If he were paid, he said, he would be able to devote his energy to his work with Lock, instead of tracking down places to stay.

Many more young people could afford to be changemakers if the work were better funded, Magwaza added.

“It’s like we’re winning our wars, but then our bank account is zero.”

Mcira said her largest request at Leratong was also more funding.

“You have to survive at the end of the day,” she said. “Your passion should also feed you.”

Magwaza said Lock was seeking partnerships with international organisations that do similar work.

Changemaking is a taxing task, said Hector Mgiba, the director of the Maker’s Valley partnership. He works with people who face a variety of social issues.

People can’t give back, Mgiba said, if they don’t have anything left to give. Changemakers need resources so they can focus on personal growth and self-care.

He is saving up to go to therapy to work on his mental health. He said would be the first in his family to do so.

For Mcira, “making it” would look like buying her own house. “It would be a dream come true,” she said. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Maverick News

Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Joburg’s new mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of tertiary education
Maverick News

Joburg’s new mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of tertiary education

TOP READS IN SECTION

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
Eskom grid failure — ‘Sasria’s job is to find an insurance solution’
DM168

Eskom grid failure — ‘Sasria’s job is to find an insurance solution’
The Finance Ghost: Pain for Transaction Capital and Quantum shareholders; TFG reports retail turnover growth
DM168

The Finance Ghost: Pain for Transaction Capital and Quantum shareholders; TFG reports retail turnover growth
A passion born in silence – how childhood mutism and a love of reading produced a master of languages
DM168

A passion born in silence – how childhood mutism and a love of reading produced a master of languages

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.