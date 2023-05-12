Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Protesters outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court bail hearing of five people accused of helping Thabo Bester to escape. (Photo: Becker Semela)
By Becker Semela and Daniel Steyn
12 May 2023
0

Friends of Katlego Bereng picket outside Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Bail hearings for five of the eight accused in the Thabo Bester saga continued for a second day on Friday. Police officer Tieho Jobo Flyman testified how a decoy body was smuggled into the Mangaung prison and how money changed hands before and after the escape.

In the dock were former Mangaung prison employees Senohe Matsoara, Monteyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen, along with Teboho Lipholo, a former employee of CCTV service provider Integritron Security Solutions.

Flyman said that on 27 April 2022, the father of Bester’s partner Nandipha Magudumana, Zolile Sekeleni, hired a car from OR Tambo airport. This same vehicle was used to carry a corpse from National Hospital in Bloemfontein to the prison on 29 April.

Flyman said the corpse had been claimed by Magudumana, who had said the body was the child of an aquaintance’s brother. She claimed she was assisting him to arrange the funeral. Flyman said a fake funeral was held, and when the police later exhumed the coffin, they found three 10kg sacks of maize meal.

He said the corpse was smuggled into the prison inside a TV cabinet. The car it was brought in should have been searched by the staff at the gate, but it was not. The corpse was then left in the TV cabinet, which had been placed in the prison workshop. The next day, Lipholo placed it in a wheelie bin and took it to the prison yard. Lipholo was able to tamper with the system to get the body into Bester’s cell, Flyman said.

Friends of Katlego Bereng, the man police claim was the person used as a decoy body in Bester’s faked death scene in which it was claimed he died in a fire in his cell, picketed outside the court. They said they oppose bail for all the accused.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Thabo Bester saga — Escape decoy body of Katlego Bereng buried in Bloemfontein

Flyman said that Senohe Matsoara, the supervisor on duty on the night of the fire, did nothing to extinguish the fire when he got to the cell at around 3am on the morning of 3 May 2022. Officials from other blocks arrived at the cell, responding to the fire alarm. The fire was extinguished and a corpse was discovered in the cell. It was assumed that the body was Bester’s and that he had committed suicide.

CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, whose charges include accepting a bribe and aiding an escape, provided key information to the police. Flyman said Lipholo met with Matsoara in the early hours of 2 May, which is when the decoy body was placed in Bester’s cell.

Flyman also confirmed that Bester escaped dressed in a prison warden uniform.

Flyman testified that Natassja Jansen and Tieho Makhotsa were working in the Central Control Room, from which CCTV cameras are monitored. Both were on duty the night of the fire. Flyman said that Lipholo disconnected the cameras for Bester’s cell block. Jansen and Makhotsa allegedly opened the doors for Lipholo to do so.

According to Flyman, Matsoara had promised Lipholo a bribe of R2.5-million. But Matsoara’s bank statements reveal that only R40,000 was actually paid. R30,000 was paid to Lipholo’s wife’s bank account before the escape, and R10,000 to his own bank account after the escape.

Matsoara had received the money in his bank account from someone called TK (“TK Nkwana” was the alias used by Thabo Bester before and after the escape). Payments to Matsoara’s bank account started in April 2022 and continued after the escape. A total of R150,000 was paid by TK into Matsoara’s account, Flyman said. After the escape, Makhotsa also received R14,000 in two tranches — one of R10,000 and the other R4,000.

Matsoara was paid to facilitate the escape, Lipholo was paid to disconnect the cameras, and Makhotsa was paid to open the doors, Flyman said.

Flyman did not testify that Jansen was paid.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Damning timeline — Government knew of Thabo Bester escape as early as October 2022 but failed to act

A man was found at a taxi rank in Bloemfontein after having collapsed, Flyman said, and paramedics took him to the hospital in an ambulance. According to the doctors, the man died during resuscitation. His blood sugar levels were low. Police have since claimed that the man was Katlego Bereng.

The police received formal DNA results on 21 April 2023 tracing Bereng to his family. At this point of the testimony, Flyman became emotional and requested a five-minute break.

After the break, Flyman testified that Matsoara and Bereng knew each other and they sometimes drank together at a local nightclub.

Flyman said that the accused should stay in custody. He said there was a risk that the local community, which has expressed anger about Bereng’s death, would take the law into their own hands and there would be community unrest. He also said witnesses who had contributed to the police investigations could be in danger if the accused are released.

Flyman is the police officer who wrote an affidavit last year in response to a court application brought by Nandipha Magudumana to obtain the body that had been in the cell.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday, 16 May. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Maverick News

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
SA set to démarche US ambassador on bombshell Russian ammunition accusations
Maverick News

SA set to démarche US ambassador on bombshell Russian ammunition accusations
After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
South Africa

After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Maverick News

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.