Several riders crash at the 2023 Giro d’Italia cycling race, and more from around the world.

Several riders crash in the finish area for the fifth stage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia cycling race over 171 km from Atripalda to Salerno, Italy, 10 May 2023. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
10 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

epa10619531 Several riders crash in the background while Australian rider Kaden Groves (R) of team Alpecin-Deceunnick crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia cycling race over 171 km from Atripalda to Salerno, Italy, 10 May 2023. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Several riders crash in the finish area for the fifth stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia cycling race over 171 km from Atripalda to Salerno, Italy, 10 May 2023. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip near Sderot in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, 10 May 2023. Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in retaliation to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing barrages of rockets towards Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Rockets are fired by fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the east of Gaza City, 10 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Policeman fires tear gas shells during clashes with supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 09 May 2023. Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 09 May outside the Islamabad High Court, where he had arrived to appeal for bail in multiple cases filed against him. The arrest came after Khan’s ouster from power in April 2020 following a failed vote of confidence in parliament. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police following the arrest of the head of the opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 10 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB 15534

A person sits on the ground amid tear gas fired by policemen during clashes with supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police as they protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A protest is held outside Limehouse Police station after police tasered a man and shot both of his dogs nearby the previous weekend on May 9, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

A protest is held outside Limehouse Police station after police tasered a man and shot both of his dogs nearby the previous weekend on May 9, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

E. Jean Carroll (C) leaves a federal courthouse after the jury found that former president Donald J. Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her but not liable for raping her in the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit Carroll had brought against him in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s and the jury in its verdict awarded her USD 5 million (4.5 million euros) for damages. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina (C) talks to reporters as he leaves a federal courthouse after a jury found that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll in the civil lawsuit Carroll had brought against him in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Members of the Writers Guild of America demonstrate in front of the Netflix building in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 May 2023. Writers Guild members enter their second week of strikes after the deadline for a newly ratified contract passed on 01 May, as agreements between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the WGA were not reached on better wages and working conditions for writers. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Signage for the Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on the stairs in Niigata, Japan, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s wealthiest nations gather in Japan this week with a growing list of urgent issues to discuss, from the risk of more bank failures and the need for debt restructuring to the threat of a US default. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An aerial photo shows the damages brought by floods and landslides in Bushushu, South Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 09 May 2023. Over 400 people were killed during flash floods due to high rainfalls in Kalehe territory, according to a government spokesman. EPA-EFE/STR

A hut damaged by floods sits in Bushushu, South Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/STR

Western lowland gorilla mother Shalia holds her two-week-old baby boy, Willie B. III, inside their enclosure at the Zoo Atlanta habitat in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 09 May 2023. The infant gorilla, born 24 April 2023, is the first offspring of Willie B. Jr and the grandchild of the legendary silverback Willie B. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Western lowland gorilla mother Shalia holds her two-week-old baby boy, Willie B. III, inside their enclosure at the Zoo Atlanta habitat in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A Hindu devotee seeks blessings from the Adhyapakas (religious preceptors) during a chariot procession on the occasion of the Chithirai Brahmotsavam festival, at Parthasarathy temple, in Chennai, 10 May 2023. Hundreds of Hindu devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of the Chithirai Brahmotsavam festival in the neighbourhood of Triplicane. The Tamil calendar month of Chithirai commenced with the Chariot festival at the Parthasarathy temple, a 6th-century Hindu Vaishnavite temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Vaishnava devotees chant sacred Vedas and offer prayers to the Lord Parthasarathy. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A group of adhyapak (religious preceptors) chant the ‘Naalayira Divya Prabandham’ (four thousand divine hymns) during a chariot procession on the occasion of the Chithirai Brahmotsavam festival, at Parthasarathy temple, in Chennai, 10 May 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Grounds staff prepare the courts for the start of play after a rain delay at Foro Italico on May 10, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s defender Antonio Rudiger (L) in action against Manchester’s Manuel Akanji (R) during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Manchester City’s defender Kyle Walker in action during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGIO PEREZ

British-Albanian singer Rita Ora performs with dancers as the votes are counted at the first semi-final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 09 May 2023. Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The 67th edition ESC consists of two Semi-Finals held on 09 and 11 May, and a Grand Final on 13 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan

Jere Poyhonen AKA Kaarija of Finland performs in the first semi-final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan

Loreen from Sweden performs during the voting in the first semi-final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan DM/ML

