Business Maverick

TEMPORARY MEASURE

To rectify a 2008 gap, tax exemption has been extended to bulk payments from deregistered or closed retirement funds

To rectify a 2008 gap, tax exemption has been extended to bulk payments from deregistered or closed retirement funds
(Photo: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
07 May 2023
0

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last week signed off on gazetted notice aimed at ensuring a consistent tax treatment. The notice means that all bulk payments made by fund administrators to former members of certain closed or deregistered retirement funds will now be exempt from tax.

In March 2009, changes to the Income Tax Act allowed for the tax exemption of bulk payments from retirement funds; however, when the changes were made, some retirement funds were no longer registered. The fund administrators were unable to make payments to former members because the retirement funds were already deregistered. The settlement payments are currently still held by the respective fund administrators.

Because changes made in 2008 only provided for a tax exemption to be applied to former members of active/registered retirement funds, further changes were required to provide for tax-exempt treatment of bulk settlement payments to former members of deregistered funds.

Payments to former members of deregistered retirement funds will qualify for the tax exemption if they meet the following criteria:

  • Settlement payments must relate to amounts that became due and payable by the administrator of retirement funds to the retirement funds before 1 January 2008, and;
  • Such payments have not been allocated because the funds have been deregistered; and
  • The administrator of the retirement funds will need to have entered into an agreement with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to make such settlement payments directly to the former members of the deregistered funds.

The changes will apply to any retirement funds (pension, provident, preservation and/or retirement annuity) that were deregistered as at 2008. According to a detailed report released by the FSCA just over a month ago, a cancellations project that kicked off in 2007 resulted in the deregistration of 6,757 inactive retirement funds.

The National Treasury has stipulated that this will be the last opportunity to rectify the error. Once the outstanding bulk payments have been made, the tax exemption will be repealed. However, no deadline was included in last week’s notice. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Maverick Life

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges
Maverick News

The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Presidency shrugs off latest ‘harassment campaign’ missive, while Zuma foundation spokesperson dons red beret 
Maverick News

Presidency shrugs off latest ‘harassment campaign’ missive, while Zuma foundation spokesperson dons red beret 
Ace Magashule’s graft trial shifted to 2024, but in the meantime he’s ‘thinking about’ starting a political party
Maverick News

Ace Magashule’s graft trial shifted to 2024, but in the meantime he’s ‘thinking about’ starting a political party
Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Nafiz Modack — facing over 3,000 criminal charges — says he will apply for bail
Maverick News

Nafiz Modack — facing over 3,000 criminal charges — says he will apply for bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.