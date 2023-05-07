Business Maverick

PHANTOM SHARES

The Finance Ghost: The buzz on Renergen, CMH, Pick n Pay and KAL Group

The Finance Ghost: The buzz on Renergen, CMH, Pick n Pay and KAL Group
Renergen construction site in Virginia, Free State. (Photo: LUCA SOLA / AFP) | Employees pack bags of shopping into branded shopping carts at the checkout area inside a Pick n Pay supermarket. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | New Nissan Motor 4x4 pickup trucks. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | A tractor prepares a field for the replanting of maize. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By The Finance Ghost
07 May 2023
0

It’s up, up and away for some as others try their best to hold on as they battle economic headwinds.

At Renergen, the profits don’t matter yet, but the geopolitics do.

Although Renergen can now proudly say that it is a producer rather than just an exploration company, the current sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are insignificant compared to the long-term story of the Virginia Gas Project, particularly in relation to helium.

Nobody is buying Renergen because of revenue of R12.7-million in the latest financial year; it’s all about the potential as a globally important helium producer.

With uses far beyond the party balloons at your local toy store, helium has strategic importance to the superpowers of the East and West. This makes Renergen vulnerable to South Africa’s political strategies, particularly our highly sympathetic approach to Russia.

The company can only focus on what it can control, something that it is doing rather well. In the past financial year, Renergen has hit several strategic milestones. These include a successful equity due diligence by the Central Energy Fund and credit due diligence by the US International Development Finance Corporation. Standard Bank has also had a good look at the company for debt purposes. Although there is far more capital needed on this journey, this puts Renergen on a solid footing for the next phase in the story: the development of the Virginia Gas Project.

Speaking of capital raising, a plan to list on the Nasdaq means that South Africa’s relationship with the US is important to Renergen. It goes further than just capital raising, as the US is a likely source of significant future demand, particularly with the ongoing initiatives to onshore semiconductor production. This is a direct result of the risks associated with Taiwan and its tensions with China, an ever-present threat to global stability.

The very best outcome for Renergen would be for South Africa to remain civil with both East and West, putting the company in a strong position to sell helium globally.

Has CMH hit the redline yet?

In this environment, you wouldn’t think that selling cars is highly profitable. Although the margins are never exciting in this industry, global supply and demand conditions have been favourable for car prices owing to supply constraints. When you have a fixed dealership infrastructure, that does exciting things for the economics of a business.

We can’t ignore the car hire business. Although it only contributes 7% of revenue, it contributed a whopping 43% of profit before tax. Best of all, it achieved this off a far lower asset base than the car dealership business. Based on my own experience and comments on Twitter, a general loss of trust in Uber’s reliability must’ve helped the car rental business.

What won’t help the dealership business is further interest rate increases. We probably aren’t done with rate hikes in South Africa, so consumer affordability has to crack at some point. Whether or not CMH has finally hit the redline is a popular debate in the local market.

It’s too easy for Pick n Pay to blame Eskom

If you draw a chart of Shoprite vs Pick n Pay over the past year, you’ll see an incredible capitulation in the Pick n Pay price in 2023. Over 12 months, Shoprite is down 4.6% and Pick n Pay has shed over a third of its value.

That shedding is far too easily blamed on Eskom. It’s obviously a disaster trying to run fridges during Stage 6 blackouts, but it’s not as though competitors don’t have the same problem. With a 16.3% drop in pro forma headline earnings per share – a measure excluding business interruption insurance and hyperinflation in Zimbabwe – Pick n Pay is proving that the grocery sector isn’t as defensive an investment as people may think.

The problem is that with thin net margins, a relatively benign change in margins further up the income statement can be worthy of a John Wick movie by the time we reach net profit. In this case, operating expenses are to blame, as gross margin surprisingly increased in the 52 weeks to 26 February. A cost of R430-million for load shedding (net of electricity savings) didn’t help matters, especially at a time when the company is incurring costs under the Ekuseni strategic plan.

Although there are some highlights, such as strong growth in Boxer and the Clothing business as well as the saving of R800-million worth of costs through Project Future initiatives, the reality is that Pick n Pay is losing the battle to Shoprite. 

With laser focus on the South African market after being distracted by African markets in recent years, Shoprite has its gloves off and has won the initial rounds of this titanic battle.

To fight back, Pick n Pay is cutting its dividend payout ratio to retain cash for investment in the business. That’s not good news for the dividend going forward, which isn’t doing the share price any favours.

KAL Group puts a PEG in the ground

The artist formerly known as Kaap Agri has managed to grow recurring headline earnings per share at a difficult time in the agriculture industry. The acquisition of PEG, a fuel retail business, has been a major boost here. The company also deserves credit for exceptional cost control, with like-for-like expenses up by 0.4%, and down by 2.0% if we exclude load shedding.

If you need another reminder of the inflationary impacts on the food value chain, KAL Group’s product inflation (excluding fuel) was 12.1%. This puts pressure on volumes and has driven pressure on profits outside of the fuel business.

And of course, adding debt to the balance sheet at a time of rising interest rates doesn’t come for free. Thanks to the PEG acquisition and inflationary pressures on working capital, net finance costs have moved much higher in the latest period. Investors will need to keep an eye on that. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Maverick Life

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges
Maverick News

The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Presidency shrugs off latest ‘harassment campaign’ missive, while Zuma foundation spokesperson dons red beret 
Maverick News

Presidency shrugs off latest ‘harassment campaign’ missive, while Zuma foundation spokesperson dons red beret 
Ace Magashule’s graft trial shifted to 2024, but in the meantime he’s ‘thinking about’ starting a political party
Maverick News

Ace Magashule’s graft trial shifted to 2024, but in the meantime he’s ‘thinking about’ starting a political party
Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Nafiz Modack — facing over 3,000 criminal charges — says he will apply for bail
Maverick News

Nafiz Modack — facing over 3,000 criminal charges — says he will apply for bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.