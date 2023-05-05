Defend Truth

Thabo Bester saga — Tributes paid to ‘dedicated’ Katlego Bereng as memorial draws distraught family and friends

Katlego Bereng’s mother Monica Matsie is comforted by her sister Mojabeng Ralilateng during a memorial service for Bereng in Bloemfontein on Thursday. (Photo: Becker Semela)
By Becker Semela
05 May 2023
Bloemfontein Celtics supporters promise to protest outside court when the accused appear.

Monica Matsie, the mother of Katlego Bereng, wept at the memorial service for her son in Bloemfontein on Thursday afternoon. So did many others who attended the service for the man who police have claimed was used as the decoy body in Thabo Bester’s escape from Mangaung prison on 3 May 2022.

The service was organised by the Bloemfontein Celtics soccer team’s supporters’ club, known as Siwelele sa Masele. It was held at Mahube Tumelo in Hamilton Industrial. Bereng’s mother entered the hall supported by family members, while members of the supporters’ club sang behind them.

Matsie collapsed and was hospitalised last week after she went to the government mortuary to see the remains of her son. She was hospitalised again later in the week while visiting family.

Celtic supporters spoke, describing Bereng as having been one of their active members who worked hard to organise club meetings, trips to soccer games and to recruit supporters.

A member of the Bloemfontein Celtics supporters’ club, Siwelele sa Masele, was distraught at the service. (Photo: Becker Semela)

Siwelele sa Masele national chairperson Pule Mabena described Bereng as a die-hard fan who always motivated other supporters to wear green and white, the colours of Celtic.

He said Bereng was the deputy chairperson of Kopanong Branch.

“He was the youngest in his branch executive for more than four years, he was a dedicated member and full of respect for everyone,” said Mabena.

Mabena said that the supporters’ club will continue supporting the family until they find closure. They will picket outside the court next week when six suspects including Thabo Bester’s lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in the magistrates’ court to apply for bail.

Family spokesperson Poppie Bereng said the funeral will be held on Sunday at 8am. DM

Members of Siwelele sa Masele sang in memory of Katlego Bereng. (Photo: Becker Semela)

First published by GroundUp.

