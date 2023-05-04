Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
The Department of Correctional Services has issued a notice to terminate G4S’s management of the Mangaung Correctional Centre, from which Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escaped. (Archive photo: Becker Semela)
By Daniel Steyn Marecia Damons and James Stent
04 May 2023
0

Canadian pension fund questioned on investment in prisons company.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has ended the contract of multinational security company G4S, which manages Mangaung Correctional Centre from which Thabo Bester escaped. And the escape has brought G4S under an international spotlight, with a Canadian pension fund manager under pressure to pull out its investment in G4S’s holding company.

One of the shareholders in G4S, through its US-based holding company Allied Universal, is Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. According to Canadian newspaper, The Globe and Mail, the Bester escape has prompted questions about the investment by the Caisse, which manages the retirement funds of public sector employees in Canada.

Some fund managers say the Caisse should not be invested in the security sector anyway but others, wrote The Globe and Mail, say it should use its clout to push the holding company to clean up G4S.

When questioned about the investment in Allied (and hence G4S) following the Bester revelations, a Caisse spokesperson told The Globe and Mail that it is following the situation in South Africa very closely and takes any human rights allegations “very seriously”.

The DCS issued its termination notice to G4S’s empowerment partner, Bloemfontein Correctional Services (BCC), and wants to take over the prison within 90 days.

During parliamentary hearings on Bester’s escape in April, G4S was accused by DCS and the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (Jics) of failing to fully cooperate during the investigations and misleading Parliament. Throughout the investigations and even after GroundUp published compelling evidence that Bester had escaped, G4S maintained that Bester had died in the cell.

In March, after news broke of Thabo Bester’s escape, DCS appointed a temporary manager at Mangaung on the grounds that G4S had lost control over the prison.

Four former G4S employees are currently facing charges of aiding Bester’s escape from the prison on 3 May 2022. Bester faked his death in a cell fire, leaving behind, according to police, the burned body of Bloemfontein resident Katlego Bereng.

What is G4S?

G4S, a multinational security company based in London, operates private prisons across the world. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in Copenhagen. G4S says it is active in about 100 countries and has more than 585,000 employees, including 10,000 in South Africa.

The company is known in South Africa for its private security services and cash-in-transit vehicles.

South Africa has two private prisons. In the late 1990s, private prisons were seen as a solution to some of the operational challenges faced by the DCS. Contracts were awarded and the prisons were to be handed over to the government after 25 years.

The Mangaung Correctional Centre, opened in 2001, is operated and partly owned by G4S through a South African subsidiary. The contract was due to end in 2026.

Thabo Bester’s escape is not the first controversy at the prison. In 2013, DCS placed the prison under administration after weeks of unrest during which a guard was taken hostage by prisoners who were protesting abusive treatment by officials.

In August 2014, G4S’s control of the prison was restored, and the department said it was “satisfied that the issues that led to our takeover of the Mangaung Correctional Centre have been resolved”.

But further news reports and a documentary have highlighted a criminal culture among prison management and officials, in particular regarding the abusive treatment of inmates.

A sketchy global track record

The Globe and Mail reported that G4S sold its youth detention business after the BBC broadcast footage in 2016 of inmates at a young offenders institution in the UK being abused by G4S staff.

At another G4S prison in the UK, the government terminated G4S’ contract after finding that prisoners had taken control of the prison and G4S staff were locking themselves in offices to protect themselves from prisoners.

Pension funds in Norway and New York have sold shares in G4S in recent years, The Globe and Mail reported, citing the Norwegian government pension fund manager as saying there was an “unacceptable risk” that G4S was responsible for “serious or systematic human rights violations”.

Media organisation Private Security Network has also published reports on allegations of human rights abuses at G4S’ prison facilities around the world.

G4S response

In response to questions from GroundUp, G4S referred us to a press release, in which “a South Africa spokesperson” said the company had already decided in 2019 that it would no longer invest in correctional services in South Africa.

The spokesperson said G4S would “continue to co-operate with BCC and DCS” and would “seek to agree an orderly transition of services” when the Mangaung contract came to an end. DM

First published by Groundup.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Maverick News

Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Putco's tanks dry up after state fails to pay subsidy, leaving 230,000 Gauteng commuters stranded
Maverick News

Putco's tanks dry up after state fails to pay subsidy, leaving 230,000 Gauteng commuters stranded
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls
Maverick News

ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.