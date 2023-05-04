Business Maverick

COMPANY RESULTS

Prost! AB InBev’s global results reveal just how well beer builds better business

Prost! AB InBev’s global results reveal just how well beer builds better business
(Photo: Unsplash / Josh Olalde)
By Georgina Crouth
04 May 2023
0

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, has reported its strongest international pricing in years — double-digit top and bottom-line growth, and a 13.2% increase in total revenue.

The brewing giant’s 13.2% top-line growth was driven by pricing actions, ongoing premiumisation and other revenue management initiatives. 

Ebitda increased by 13.6% despite expected commodity cost headwinds, while increasing sales and marketing investments in its brands. Underlying dollar earnings per share increased by 8.7%.

About 62% of group revenue was driven through B2B digital platforms, with the monthly active user base of BEES (its business-to-business e-commerce platform) reaching 3.1 million users. More than $100-million of group revenue was generated by its digital direct-to-consumer ecosystem.

AB InBev launched BEES three years ago to empower its small and medium-sized retail partners and help grow their businesses.

BEES captured about $8.2-billion of gross merchandise value (GMV) – a 32% increase on Q1 of 2022, with 62% of revenue through B2B digital channels.

The BEES Marketplace is live in 15 markets and generated an annualised GMV of about $1.2-billion, with 59% of BEES customers now also marketplace buyers.

Outside their respective home markets, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona increased by 15.4% in combined revenues.

More than 30% of AB InBev’s global revenue growth came from its no-alcohol beer portfolio, chiefly Budweiser Zero in Brazil and the US, where the brand was the #1 no-alcohol beer by volume in Q1 2023, and growth of Corona Cero across Canada and Europe. 

Its digital direct-to-consumer products are also driving a better understanding of its customers, through “consumption occasions” such as soccer sponsorships (eg Brahma Soccer Wednesdays) and Corona Sunsets music festivals.

AB InBev’s premium beer portfolio grew revenue by mid-teens, led by double-digit growth of Michelob ULTRA in the US and Mexico, and double-digit growth of Original and Spaten in Brazil. Global brands grew revenue by 15.4% outside their home markets, led by Budweiser (up 17.8%), supported by the return of consumer demand in China and continued growth in India. 

Stella Artois grew by 13.3% and Corona by 11.9%.

The Beyond Beer business contributed over $325-million of revenue and grew by low-single digits as growth globally was partially offset by a soft malt-based seltzer industry in the US. 

Within the spirits-based ready-to-drink segment, Cutwater and NÜTRL vodka seltzer combined grew revenues by over 50% in that market. 

In Brazil, Beats delivered over 75% revenue growth. 

SA operations

South African operations were slightly less sparkling, even with high single-digit top-line growth and record-high quarterly volumes. 

Commenting on the group’s local performance, Richard Rivett-Carnac, CEO of South African Breweries, said: “The momentum of our business continued, delivering record-high volumes for the first quarter. Our performance was led by Carling Black Label, the number one beer brand in the country, which delivered over 20% revenue growth. Our premium, super premium and beyond beer portfolios all delivered double-digit increases in revenue.”

Michel Doukeris, AB InBev CEO, said the group’s business momentum continued this quarter: 

“We continue to invest for the long term and these results reinforce our confidence in the resilience of the beer category, the effectiveness of our strategy and the strength of our platform to deliver consistent profitable growth.” 

Brewers from Heineken to Carlsberg have been raising prices to offset higher costs for aluminium, energy and grains, Bloomberg reported

AB InBev increased its pricing by 12% in the quarter and its premium beers have outperformed. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Maverick News

Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
South Africa

City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.