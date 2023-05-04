Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Icahn Enterprises — I just can’t

After the Bell: Icahn Enterprises — I just can’t
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. (Photographer: Peter Foley / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Tim Cohen
04 May 2023
0

There is an old joke, a little stereotypical for my taste, that schadenfreude is the German word for empathy. Anyway, if you were ever in doubt about what schadenfreude actually means, we are seeing a fabulous example unfolding in international business at the moment.

A company called Hindenburg Research has just released a report on a US-based company called Icahn Enterprises which it claims is overvalued. Just another Wall Street battle, you might think? Happens every day, right? Not so much.

This story is the very epitome of schadenfreude. In the different variations of schadenfreude’s meanings, it represents them all. It’s the schadenfreude jackpot. It is the great, glittering schadenfreude in the sky.

For years, the force behind Icahn Enterprises, Carl Icahn, has bullied and pummelled a long succession of corporations into doing more or less what he wanted them to do. Icahn is now 87 years old, but has left a long trail of corporate debris behind him, and put enormous amounts of money in his own pocket. He is worth about $20-billion.

That said, he has a big reputation on Wall Street because some investors who have followed him have made a fortune. What is more, he was one of the creators of the notion of activist investing. He is also known as a corporate raider — perhaps the archetypal corporate raider — who typically launches into industrial conglomerates with a bloody axe, stripping out assets that are sold and then vacating the premises just before shareholders realise what they own is a gaping, gory, empty shell.

Gordon Gekko

The essence of the corporate raider’s mindset was fabulously expressed in the 1980s movie Wall Street, in which the character Gordon Gekko takes over a steel company (Icahn did that), an airline (Icahn did that), and a paper company. Gekko was played with fabulous conviction by Michael Douglas, and during the movie he gives one of the most enduring speeches on the notionally Darwinian logic of Wall Street about how greed will make America great again. If this sounds a bit Trumpian, that is not accidental: Icahn has been there too.

The oddity in the movie Wall Street was that Gekko, who behind the scenes was actually making his money by trading on insider information, came to be seen as a kind of a hero, or at least an antihero. He became an odd kind of advertisement for the raging Wall Street of the 1980s. People liked him, exactly the opposite of what the moviemakers intended, not least because of Douglas’s fabulous portrayal.

And likewise, Icahn is, not by chance, seen in the same light: a kind of necessary evil in the brutal process of fixing struggling companies. Stanley Weiser, who co-wrote the Wall Street screenplay with Oliver Stone, did say Gekko was partially based on Icahn, but also on disgraced stock trader Ivan Boesky and on investor Michael Ovitz.

Anyway, back to the present reality. Hindenburg Research, presumably named not very subtly after the airship that went down in flames, is a short-seller, and has put out a series of reports suggesting companies are overvalued, most recently on the Indian Adani Group, which more or less promptly imploded. Hindenburg Research now has some serious chops in the market.

And once again, it has found a gem. The problem with Icahn Enterprises is that it is 85% owned by its founder and it pays huge dividends. What’s the problem with that, you may ask? The problem is that Icahn himself doesn’t take dividends; he takes his dividends in stock, but investors get cash.

This is a neat trick. Since Icahn owns so much of the company, it means the company doesn’t have to actually pay out huge lumps of cash. But the high dividend yield (currently, about 15.8%) means there is always a line of investors around the block wanting to get in. So, the company just issues more shares to cover the cash it pays out in dividends.

What’s the problem here? Well, the problem is that eventually the true value of the company and the underlying assets start parting ways, because the more stock that is issued, the more existing shares are diluted. Hindenburg points out that as a result of this gradual dilution over the years, Icahn Enterprises’ annual dividend rate equates to an absurd 50.5% of its last reported indicative net asset value.

Is this illegal? Well, that is another interesting question. As Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine points out, when a company is overvalued, any good corporate financier will tell you that what you should do is sell shares. That is exactly what Icahn has been doing. Just as a company buys its own shares if it believes it is undervalued, it makes financial sense to convert shares to cash in the opposite scenario.

Hindenburg calls the scheme “Ponzi-like”, but the problem is that Icahn is carrying the biggest slice of the risk. As the majority owner, when the music stops he is the one who will be holding the bag with no chair behind him. In Levine’s view, Icahn is effectively getting an increasing share of a decreasing bag of cash, but up till now, his share has been increasing faster than the bag has been shrinking. That may change: the company has lost about 30% of its value since the report came out earlier this week.

Anyway, the point is that the great value creator has been exposed as having feet of clay, and hundreds of managers and owners who have been bullied, rightly or wrongly, by Icahn over the years can now savour their moment of schadenfreude. Karma is, as they say, a bitch. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Maverick News

Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near

TOP READS IN SECTION

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor - SA abstains - what now?
Maverick News

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor – SA abstains – what now?
Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
Maverick News

Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
Putin coming to SA, or Putin not coming to SA? That is not necessarily the question
South Africa

Putin coming to SA, or Putin not coming to SA? That is not necessarily the question
UCI defends transgender policy after Austin Killips triumph, but opposition remains
Maverick News

UCI defends transgender policy after Austin Killips triumph, but opposition remains
After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.