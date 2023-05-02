Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Nepal’s living goddesses demand pension rights, and more from around the world.

Nepal’s living goddesses demand pension rights, and more from around the world.
Living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya (C) and Mayor of Patan city Chiribabu Maharjan (2R), participate in a meeting along with other government's officials at Ga Bahal in Lalitpur, Nepal, 02 May 2023. Living goddess Nihira, along with a group of former living goddesses of Patan City, submitted their request letter to Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, stating their monthly pension and allowances rights while being Kumari and after retirement from the position of living goddess. The living goddesses are young pre-pubescent girls who are considered to be incarnations of the Hindu goddess of power, Kali. They are worshipped in Nepal by both Hindus and Buddhists until they reach puberty. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
By Maverick Life Editors
02 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Mayor of Patan city Chiribabu Maharjan speaks while living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya (L) listens at Ga Bahal in Lalitpur, Nepal, 02 May 2023. Living goddess Nihira, along with a group of former living goddesses of Patan City, submitted their request letter to Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, stating their monthly pension and allowances rights while being Kumari and after retirement from the position of living goddess. The living goddesses are young pre-pubescent girls who are considered to be incarnations of the Hindu goddess of power, Kali. They are worshipped in Nepal by both Hindus and Buddhists until they reach puberty. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHAEPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya participates in a meeting along with other government’s officials at Ga Bahal in Lalitpur, Nepal, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Polish Flag Day ceremonies take place in the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 02 May 2023. Poland’s National Flag Day is celebrated annually on 02 May. EPA-EFE/Tomasz Gzell

Members of a labour rights organization shout slogans as they take part in a rally marking International Workers’ Day, or May Day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Filipino protesters march during a protest rally along a road to mark Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, 01 May 2023. Labour groups and workers organizations from various Philippine trade union centres marked Labor Day with protests to demand higher wages and full respect for fundamental labour rights. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Crew members onboard a fishing vessel, owned by Mega Prime Foods Inc., in the Sulu Sea, the Philippines, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Philippines is expected to release its annual consumer figures on May 5. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkish riot police clash with protesters as they try to reach Taksim Square for an unauthorized May Day celebration during an International Workers’ Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Activists of the Pakistan Food Workers Federation hold torches and banners and chant slogans as they join a rally on the eve of World Labor Day in Karachi, Pakistan, on 30 April 2023. Labor Day is an annual holiday that takes place on 01 May and celebrates labourers, their rights, achievements, and contributions to society. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani people attend a rally to demand worker rights on International Workers’ Day, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR

A Pakistani miner works at a coal mine, on International Workers’ Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD

Pakistani miners pose for a photo as labourers work at a coal mine, on International Workers’ Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD

Pakistani miners work at a coal mine, on International Workers’ Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD

A labourer sorts hay to feed animals, on International Workers’ Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Workers carry bundles of harvested wheat on a farm in Izbat Makina, Egypt, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Egypt was hard hit by a surge in wheat prices in the immediate wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sparking a push to pursue new origins. Photographer: Islam Safwat/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A demonstrator carries a placard reading ‘1st of May, more labour rights’ during a protest to demand better working conditions on the commemoration of the International Workers’ Day in Quito, Ecuador, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

PIT-CNT trade union centcentrebers participate in an event organized on International Workers’ Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANNI SCHIAFFARINO

Members of the PIT-CNT trade union centre participate in an event organized on the occasion of International Workers’ Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANNI SCHIAFFARINO

Protesters climb on ‘The Triumph of the Republic’ statue depicting Marianne at Place de la Nation during the annual May Day march in Paris, France, 01 May 2023. Despite the Constitutional Council’s adoption of the law on 14 April raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years old, protests against pension reform are being held in France on this International Workers’ Day. Following the filing of a new appeal by the left-wing senators, a new decision is expected on 03 May. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A protester is treated by a street medic team at the annual May Day march in Paris, France, on 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

People protest following the death in an Israeli jail of Palestinian Islamic Jihad member Khader Adnan, in the West Bank City of Nablus, 02 May 2023. The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that Adnan died on 02 May 2023 in an Israeli prison following more than 85 days of hunger strike, refusing administrative detention. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A man attends an International Workers’ Day event in Brussels, Belgium, on 01 May 2023. The PTB/PVDA party is gaining momentum in Belgium, with a projected 19 percent of the vote and is expected to be the second party in the French-speaking part of the country, one year ahead of the general election. However, the political landscape in Belgium is divided, with right-wing and far-right parties gaining popularity in the North, where Flemish is spoken, while the South remains largely socialist. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A member of PAP (People’s Armed Police) stands guard on the Bound during Labour Day, in Shanghai, China, 01 May 2023. Around 240 million tourists are expected to travel in and out of mainland China during the five-day holiday, state media reported. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) shout slogans against the government’s labour policy during a rally marking Labor Day in Seoul, South Korea, on 01 May 2023. The protesters gathered to rally for labour reform and better working conditions. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A man holds a speech in front of the monument of the theorist of the socialist movement Dimitrije Tucovic during a Labor Day rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 01 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Bulgarian prosecutors stand in front of the court during a protest in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 May 2023. Prosecutors, investigators and court officials protest in front of courthouses across the country following the assassination attempt on Bulgaria’s Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev on 01 May 2023. A bomb exploded near the car carrying Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev and his family to Sofia on 01 May, no injuries were reported. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

People with guitars attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for ensemble guitar playing in Wroclaw, Poland, 01 May 2023. The Guitar World Record was broken when 7,967 guitarists played simultaneously. EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski

Supporters of President-elect of the Colorado Party Santiago Pena celebrate after his victory outside his campaign headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 April 2023. Pena was proclaimed the winner of the presidential elections on a day in which the ruling party also won a majority in the Senate and prevailed in at least 14 of the 17 disputed governorates, according to the provisional count official. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The Return of the King beer was sold at the Windsor and Eton Brewery in Windsor, Britain, on 25 April 2023 (issued 02 May 2023). A special new run of organically produced beer has been produced by the company to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on 06 May 2023. The firm, based near Windsor Castle has a Royal Warrant to supply beer to Britain’s royal family. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Fibrous plasterer Mike Adams holds a resin cast of the Royal Cypher of Britain’s King Charles III in preparation for installation in St. George’s Hall in Liverpool, Britain, 01 May 2023 (issued 02 May 2023). The cast starts as a 3D model which is then cut out of MDF (medium-density fibreboard) on a CNC (computer numerical control) machine before being made into a silicone mould. The finished piece is then cast out of two-part resin before being hand painted at Adams Plaster Mouldings. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Riders sit on their animals during a camel show at the 18th International Nomad Festival in M’Hamid El Ghizlane, Morocco, 30 April 2023. The ‘Festival International des Nomades’, which runs from 29 to 30 April in 2023, is annually organized by the ‘Association Nomades du Monde’ in the city bordering the Sahara desert and is mainly ‘dedicated to nomadic culture.’ The event showcases a population of children, women and men with a strong cultural identity as the organizers describe it, and became, over the years, one of the most important cultural festivals in South Morocco, the organizers claim. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Nomads ride their animals during a camel show race at the 18th International Nomad Festival in M’Hamid El Ghizlane, Morocco, 30 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Indonesian Marine Police load sea turtles into a truck after they were seized from an illegal poacher in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 01 May 2023. A total of 21 green turtles (Chelonia Mydas) have reportedly been seized from the illicit poachers. Although regulated by law, sea turtles and parts of the turtle trade are still frequently taking place in many places in Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The wreckage of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force’s helicopter UH-60JA is salvaged from the seabed off Ikema Island in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 02 May 2023. The helicopter, with 10 personnel on board, went missing on 06 April 2023 after about 10 minutes after leaving a base on Miyako Island. Five of 10 personnel were confirmed to be dead so far. EPA-EFE/JIJI DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
Maverick News

Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways

TOP READS IN SECTION

Massive and multilayered, William Kentridge’s ‘The Head and the Load’ casts an unflinching eye on Africa’s forgotten war dead
Africa

Massive and multilayered, William Kentridge’s ‘The Head and the Load’ casts an unflinching eye on Africa’s forgotten war dead
In Images: 2023 Met Gala celebrates Karl Lagerfeld
Maverick Life

In Images: 2023 Met Gala celebrates Karl Lagerfeld
Want to elevate your daily wellbeing, but not sure where to start?
Maverick Life

Want to elevate your daily wellbeing, but not sure where to start?
Indian army training cadets graduate, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Indian army training cadets graduate, and more from around the world
The art of not forgetting — from Stolpersteine and street names to racism and emails
South Africa

The art of not forgetting — from Stolpersteine and street names to racism and emails

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.