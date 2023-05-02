Nepal’s living goddesses demand pension rights, and more from around the world.
Living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya (C) and Mayor of Patan city Chiribabu Maharjan (2R), participate in a meeting along with other government's officials at Ga Bahal in Lalitpur, Nepal, 02 May 2023. Living goddess Nihira, along with a group of former living goddesses of Patan City, submitted their request letter to Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, stating their monthly pension and allowances rights while being Kumari and after retirement from the position of living goddess. The living goddesses are young pre-pubescent girls who are considered to be incarnations of the Hindu goddess of power, Kali. They are worshipped in Nepal by both Hindus and Buddhists until they reach puberty. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Mayor of Patan city Chiribabu Maharjan speaks while living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya (L) listens at Ga Bahal in Lalitpur, Nepal, 02 May 2023. Living goddess Nihira, along with a group of former living goddesses of Patan City, submitted their request letter to Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, stating their monthly pension and allowances rights while being Kumari and after retirement from the position of living goddess. The living goddesses are young pre-pubescent girls who are considered to be incarnations of the Hindu goddess of power, Kali. They are worshipped in Nepal by both Hindus and Buddhists until they reach puberty. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHAEPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya participates in a meeting along with other government’s officials at Ga Bahal in Lalitpur, Nepal, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Polish Flag Day ceremonies take place in the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 02 May 2023. Poland’s National Flag Day is celebrated annually on 02 May. EPA-EFE/Tomasz Gzell
Members of a labour rights organization shout slogans as they take part in a rally marking International Workers’ Day, or May Day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Filipino protesters march during a protest rally along a road to mark Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, 01 May 2023. Labour groups and workers organizations from various Philippine trade union centres marked Labor Day with protests to demand higher wages and full respect for fundamental labour rights. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Crew members onboard a fishing vessel, owned by Mega Prime Foods Inc., in the Sulu Sea, the Philippines, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Philippines is expected to release its annual consumer figures on May 5. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Turkish riot police clash with protesters as they try to reach Taksim Square for an unauthorized May Day celebration during an International Workers’ Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Activists of the Pakistan Food Workers Federation hold torches and banners and chant slogans as they join a rally on the eve of World Labor Day in Karachi, Pakistan, on 30 April 2023. Labor Day is an annual holiday that takes place on 01 May and celebrates labourers, their rights, achievements, and contributions to society. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Pakistani people attend a rally to demand worker rights on International Workers’ Day, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
A Pakistani miner works at a coal mine, on International Workers’ Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD
Pakistani miners pose for a photo as labourers work at a coal mine, on International Workers’ Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD
Pakistani miners work at a coal mine, on International Workers’ Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD
A labourer sorts hay to feed animals, on International Workers’ Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Workers carry bundles of harvested wheat on a farm in Izbat Makina, Egypt, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Egypt was hard hit by a surge in wheat prices in the immediate wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sparking a push to pursue new origins. Photographer: Islam Safwat/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator carries a placard reading ‘1st of May, more labour rights’ during a protest to demand better working conditions on the commemoration of the International Workers’ Day in Quito, Ecuador, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME
PIT-CNT trade union centcentrebers participate in an event organized on International Workers’ Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANNI SCHIAFFARINO
Members of the PIT-CNT trade union centre participate in an event organized on the occasion of International Workers’ Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANNI SCHIAFFARINO
Protesters climb on ‘The Triumph of the Republic’ statue depicting Marianne at Place de la Nation during the annual May Day march in Paris, France, 01 May 2023. Despite the Constitutional Council’s adoption of the law on 14 April raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years old, protests against pension reform are being held in France on this International Workers’ Day. Following the filing of a new appeal by the left-wing senators, a new decision is expected on 03 May. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A protester is treated by a street medic team at the annual May Day march in Paris, France, on 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People protest following the death in an Israeli jail of Palestinian Islamic Jihad member Khader Adnan, in the West Bank City of Nablus, 02 May 2023. The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that Adnan died on 02 May 2023 in an Israeli prison following more than 85 days of hunger strike, refusing administrative detention. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A man attends an International Workers’ Day event in Brussels, Belgium, on 01 May 2023. The PTB/PVDA party is gaining momentum in Belgium, with a projected 19 percent of the vote and is expected to be the second party in the French-speaking part of the country, one year ahead of the general election. However, the political landscape in Belgium is divided, with right-wing and far-right parties gaining popularity in the North, where Flemish is spoken, while the South remains largely socialist. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
A member of PAP (People’s Armed Police) stands guard on the Bound during Labour Day, in Shanghai, China, 01 May 2023. Around 240 million tourists are expected to travel in and out of mainland China during the five-day holiday, state media reported. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) shout slogans against the government’s labour policy during a rally marking Labor Day in Seoul, South Korea, on 01 May 2023. The protesters gathered to rally for labour reform and better working conditions. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
A man holds a speech in front of the monument of the theorist of the socialist movement Dimitrije Tucovic during a Labor Day rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 01 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Bulgarian prosecutors stand in front of the court during a protest in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 May 2023. Prosecutors, investigators and court officials protest in front of courthouses across the country following the assassination attempt on Bulgaria’s Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev on 01 May 2023. A bomb exploded near the car carrying Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev and his family to Sofia on 01 May, no injuries were reported. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
People with guitars attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for ensemble guitar playing in Wroclaw, Poland, 01 May 2023. The Guitar World Record was broken when 7,967 guitarists played simultaneously. EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski
Supporters of President-elect of the Colorado Party Santiago Pena celebrate after his victory outside his campaign headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 April 2023. Pena was proclaimed the winner of the presidential elections on a day in which the ruling party also won a majority in the Senate and prevailed in at least 14 of the 17 disputed governorates, according to the provisional count official. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez
The Return of the King beer was sold at the Windsor and Eton Brewery in Windsor, Britain, on 25 April 2023 (issued 02 May 2023). A special new run of organically produced beer has been produced by the company to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on 06 May 2023. The firm, based near Windsor Castle has a Royal Warrant to supply beer to Britain’s royal family. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Fibrous plasterer Mike Adams holds a resin cast of the Royal Cypher of Britain’s King Charles III in preparation for installation in St. George’s Hall in Liverpool, Britain, 01 May 2023 (issued 02 May 2023). The cast starts as a 3D model which is then cut out of MDF (medium-density fibreboard) on a CNC (computer numerical control) machine before being made into a silicone mould. The finished piece is then cast out of two-part resin before being hand painted at Adams Plaster Mouldings. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Riders sit on their animals during a camel show at the 18th International Nomad Festival in M’Hamid El Ghizlane, Morocco, 30 April 2023. The ‘Festival International des Nomades’, which runs from 29 to 30 April in 2023, is annually organized by the ‘Association Nomades du Monde’ in the city bordering the Sahara desert and is mainly ‘dedicated to nomadic culture.’ The event showcases a population of children, women and men with a strong cultural identity as the organizers describe it, and became, over the years, one of the most important cultural festivals in South Morocco, the organizers claim. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
Nomads ride their animals during a camel show race at the 18th International Nomad Festival in M’Hamid El Ghizlane, Morocco, 30 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
Indonesian Marine Police load sea turtles into a truck after they were seized from an illegal poacher in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 01 May 2023. A total of 21 green turtles (Chelonia Mydas) have reportedly been seized from the illicit poachers. Although regulated by law, sea turtles and parts of the turtle trade are still frequently taking place in many places in Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
The wreckage of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force’s helicopter UH-60JA is salvaged from the seabed off Ikema Island in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 02 May 2023. The helicopter, with 10 personnel on board, went missing on 06 April 2023 after about 10 minutes after leaving a base on Miyako Island. Five of 10 personnel were confirmed to be dead so far. EPA-EFE/JIJI DM/ML
No Comments, yet