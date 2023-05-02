Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Gold Fields to acquire 50% stake in Osisko’s Canadian mining project for R8.1bn

Gold Fields to acquire 50% stake in Osisko’s Canadian mining project for R8.1bn
Osisko mine in Quebec, Canada. (Photo: Osisko Mining)
By Ed Stoddard
02 May 2023
0

Just weeks after Gold Fields announced a joint venture in Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti to create Africa’s biggest gold mine, the JSE-listed gold producer said on Tuesday that it was buying a 50% stake in Osisko Mining’s Windfall project in the Canadian province of Quebec for C$600m.

Gold Fields lost out on its $6.7-billion bid last year to acquire Canadian gold producer Yamana Gold, but it remains on a drive to grow its asset base and production profile globally. But instead of trying to land one big lunker, the JSE-listed gold producer now seems intent on reeling in several smaller fish with the potential to grow into trophies.  

On Tuesday the company said it had entered into a partnership with Toronto-listed Osisko Mining to acquire a 50% stake in the feasibility stage of its Windfall project, including exploration potential, in Quebec for C$600-million (R8.1-billion).  

“Having carried out extensive due diligence, management interaction and site visits for just over a year, Gold Fields believes the Windfall project is on track to become a high-quality, low-cost underground gold mine with a relatively small surface footprint and considerable growth prospects,” Gold Fields said in a statement.  

The mine is seen producing an average of 294,000 ounces of gold annually for at least 10 years. Gold Fields has also acquired a 50% stake in Osisko’s Urban Barry and Quévillon district exploration projects. The company will spend C$75-million over the next seven years on exploration “with the goal of fast-tracking exploration discovery and transitioning the Windfall, Urban Barry and Quévillon belts into premier, multidecade mining operations”.  

“Gold Fields has funded the initial C$300m through existing cash reserves and debt facilities. We intend to fund the remaining purchase price and project capital from internally generated cash and debt facilities,” Gold Fields said, adding that the transaction would have no impact on its dividend payouts.  

Investing in Canada is also a further step in Gold Fields’ “derisking” strategy.  

“… [A] producing mine in Canada enhances the jurisdictional quality of our global footprint,” the company pointedly said.  

A decade ago, Gold Fields made a strategic shift to mechanised operations, mostly outside South Africa, where the sun has long been setting on the mining sector. It has only one operational asset left in its historic home base, its South Deep mine west of Johannesburg. And now it is going to spend more than R1-billion on exploration in Canada, which is a highly rated jurisdiction for exploration and wider mining investment.  

Meanwhile, South Africa’s share of global exploration expenditure remains below 1% and it has not been above 5% since 2004. Policy uncertainty, onerous BEE requirements, flare-ups of labour and social unrest, Eskom’s woes and surging costs have all undermined South Africa’s attractiveness as a destination for mining investment. Gold Fields’ move into the land of maple syrup is another example of how JSE-listed mining companies are finding sweeter pickings abroad. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
Maverick News

Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways

TOP READS IN SECTION

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Maverick News

Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Gunfight, or police ‘hit’? Interdict against top cops exposes KZN’s dark underbelly and bloody drug wars
Maverick News

Gunfight, or police ‘hit’? Interdict against top cops exposes KZN’s dark underbelly and bloody drug wars

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.