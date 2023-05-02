Newsdeck

FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

Environmental groups sue US over SpaceX launch licence

A frame grab from a handout livestream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, US, 20 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SPACEX HANDOUT)
By Reuters
02 May 2023
0

Conservation groups sued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday, challenging its approval of expanded rocket launch operations by Elon Musk's SpaceX next to a national wildlife refuge in South Texas without requiring greater environmental study.

The lawsuit comes 11 days after SpaceX made good on a new FAA licence to send its next-generation Starship rocket on its first test flightending with the vehicle exploding over the Gulf of Mexico after blasting the launchpad to ruins on liftoff.

The shattering force of the liftoff hurled chunks of reinforced concrete and metal shrapnel thousands of feet from the site, adjacent to the Lower Rio Grand Valley National Wildlife Refuge near Boca Chica State Park and Beach.

The blast also ignited a 1.4-hectare fire on nearby grounds and sent a cloud of pulverised concrete drifting 6.5 miles to the northwest and raining down over tidal flats and the nearby town of Port Isabel, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

SpaceX hailed the launch as a qualified success that will yield valuable data to advance development of its Starship and Super Heavy rocket, major components in Nasa’s new Artemis programme for returning astronauts to the moon.

But Monday’s lawsuit said the April 20 incident marked the latest in a series of at least nine explosive mishaps at Boca Chica, disrupting a haven for federally protected wildlife and vital habitat for migratory birds.

Noise, light pollution, construction and road traffic also degrade the area, home to endangered ocelots and jaguarundis, as well as nesting sites for endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles and critical habitat for threatened shorebirds, the suit says.

The disturbances show the FAA violated federal law by permitting expanded operations at Musk’s Starbase in Boca Chica without mandating the full environmental impact study (EIS) normally required for major projects, the lawsuit asserts.

The 31-page complaint seeks to revoke the FAA licence and require an EIS.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency, as a matter of policy does not comment on active litigation. There was no immediate word on the case from SpaceX.

Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of the California-based company, addressed criticism from environmentalists in remarks during an event on Saturday, saying the debris scattered by last month’s launch amounted to “a human-made sandstorm”.

It’s not toxic at all or anything,” he said. “It did scatter a lot of dust, but to the best of our knowledge, there has not been any meaningful damage to the environment that we’re aware of.”

SHORT-CUT ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW?

SpaceX had vigorously opposed subjecting its Starbase to an EIS review, a process that typically takes years, even decades. An EIS involves extensive analysis of the project at stake and alternatives, along with mitigation plans to curb or offset harmful impacts. It also entails public review and comment and often re-evaluation and supplemental study.

The FAA granted its license following a far less thorough environmental assessment and a finding that SpaceX activities at Boca Chica pose “no significant impact” on the environment. The lawsuit challenges that finding as a violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The lawsuit highlights a history of tension between environmentalists, who have sought to limit development at Boca Chica, and Musk, a hard-charging entrepreneur known for risk taking.

It’s vital that we protect life on Earth even as we look to the stars in this modern era of spaceflight,” said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of several groups bringing the suit in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Musk has said SpaceX plans to install a water-cooling system and steel reinforcements for the launchpad to prevent a repeat of blastoff damage, and could be ready for another test flight of the rocket, the most powerful ever built, in the next couple of months.

For the time being, the Starship and the Super Heavy rocket are effectively grounded under a “mishap” investigation opened by the FAA immediately after the launch, as required by law.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Maverick News

Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 April - 29 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 April – 29 April 2023
Actress Eva Green wins London court case over fee for failed film
Newsdeck

Actress Eva Green wins London court case over fee for failed film
I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023
Eskom's Ex-CEO Says $55 Million-a-Month Theft Estimate Is ‘Conservative'
Newsdeck

Eskom's Ex-CEO Says $55 Million-a-Month Theft Estimate Is ‘Conservative'
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
Newsdeck

Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.