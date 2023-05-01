Business Maverick

PHANTOM SHARES

The Finance Ghost: The Week in Business — life’s a drag at BAT

The Finance Ghost: The Week in Business — life’s a drag at BAT
Exterior view on the headquarters of British American Tobacco (BAT) in London. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Facundo Arrizabalaga)
By The Finance Ghost
01 May 2023
0

With every year that passes, it becomes harder to drive revenue growth in the traditional smoking business.

Decades’ worth of medical research (spoiler alert: smoking is bad for you), combined with an increasingly health-conscious world, has put the customer base on a slow but steady decline. Still, British American Tobacco (BAT) is managing to reward shareholders by hanging on to a loyal base of customers (ie addicts) and reducing costs.

There isn’t much room for error, especially when being called to the principal’s office to atone for its sins.

Sanctions aren’t funny and BAT is firmly the butt of this joke, with a staggering fine of $635-million plus interest owed to the US government.

The reason for the trip to the naughty corner? BAT’s activities in North Korea from 2007 to 2017. BAT actually ceased all operations in North Korea in 2017, so this investigation related to the decade before that.

The provision raised at the last financial period was $540-million, so there’s additional pain on the line here for investors. Despite the obvious shortfall, the full-year guidance for the company is unchanged.

Sibanye heads to Finland

For once, something is working out in Sibanye’s favour. The mining giant stopped attracting floods and shaft collapses for long enough to secure the outstanding equity funding for the Keliber lithium project in Finland. Better yet, the project is enjoying local government support.

Sibanye has announced that the Finnish Minerals Group will increase its holding in the Keliber project from 14% to 20%. Sibanye will retain 79% in the project and minority shareholdings will hold the remaining 1%.

An appreciation for sensible deals

It’s time to show some appreciation for Capital Appreciation, a technology small cap that generally does sensible things, ­GovChat issues notwithstanding.

The company is acquiring Dariel Solutions, an IT software services provider that was founded in 2001 and is worth R131-million.

What makes the deal sensible? Well, apart from a trailing price/earnings multiple of 8.1x (assuming the earn-out is met), there’s a clever split of the purchase price into a cash element, an equity element and an earn-out.

The split is relatively even, with a cash payment of R46.9-million, an equity allotment out of treasury shares of R38.4-­million and a potential earn-out of R45.9-million.

Mining production updates

Anglo American deserves a mention for the sheer scale of the Quellaveco copper project, the major driver of a 9% increase in production at group level. Leaving aside the rest of the portfolio, Quellaveco contributed 59,500 tonnes of copper production out of 178,100 group total.

The optionality in Jubilee Metals also deserves a mention. The company has the ability to focus on either copper or cobalt at the Sable Refinery. With cobalt prices having shed three-quarters of their value from the year’s high, the company focused on copper in the latest quarter. Perhaps Jubilee expected this, as the full-year guidance for copper is unchanged despite the tilt in focus.

The story isn’t so great at South32, with production revised downwards for a few commodities and a drop in the share price on the day. Although copper and manganese production was positive in the latest quarter, the weather didn’t play ball elsewhere. Full-year production guidance has been reduced in a few areas, yet unit cost guidance is unchanged despite production pressures.

I do wonder about the share buyback programme in this environment of rising rates, as the cash could be applied to reducing debt instead.

For the sake of South Africa’s economy at a time when load shedding is ruining everything, we desperately need the mining sector to pull us through. DM168

After years in investment banking by The Finance Ghost, his mother’s dire predictions came true: he became a ghost.

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Maverick News

Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
Simple mistakes TFSA investors are making
Business Maverick

Simple mistakes TFSA investors are making
After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
International Finance

Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
South Africa’s $8.5 billion transition showpiece starting to look more like a cautionary tale.
Business Maverick

South Africa’s $8.5 billion transition showpiece starting to look more like a cautionary tale.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.