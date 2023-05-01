A group carrying placards outside East London Magistrate court, during the Enyobeni Tavern owners' court appearance on 25 April 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Juabse).

The long-awaited trial of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu, who was the manager, started in East London on 25 April. But it was postponed to late May owing to blackouts causing a disruption.

They both pleaded not guilty to charges of selling liquor to minors.

Twenty-one young people, the youngest victim aged 13, died at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in the early hours of 26 June 2022. They were attending a “pens down” party to celebrate the end of the June exams.

Those who died at the tavern were:

Esinako Sanarhana,

Sikelela Tshemese,

Sinothando Mgangala,

Thembinkosi Silwane,

Azizipho Zilindile,

Bhongolethu Ncandana,

Aluncedo Monelo,

Mbulelo Rangile,

Nathi Ngqoza,

Inathi Nkani,

Asamkele Thukuthe,

Lithemba Velaphi,

Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka,

Simamkele Sobetwa,

Kungentando Nzima,

Lilitha Methuko,

Lungile Bekiso,

Ovayo Mateyise,

Inamandla Wexu,

Simele Bolsiki, and

Oyena Ngoloyi.

Several unanswered questions about the tragedy remain, some of which are:

What killed the teenagers?

A postmortem report shared with parents said the victims had crush injuries and that they had suffocated, but the results of a final toxicology report have not been made public.

A preliminary report found that all the victims had methanol, a type of alcohol potentially deadly to humans, in their blood. Follow-up tests were reportedly performed to determine whether the methanol concentrations were fatal, but their results have not been released. It is unclear where this report is and the police have yet to confirm whether they have it.

Methanol is sometimes found in counterfeit alcohol and also in home-brewed alcohol that has not been monitored adequately.

Will anybody be held accountable for their deaths?

An inquest will be held to determine whether anybody should be held legally accountable for the deaths of those who died at Enyobeni tavern.

Nobody has yet been criminally charged.

If children were openly drinking at the tavern, why was it not shut down earlier?

Mncedisi Kwinana (67), who lives in Scenery Park where the tavern was situated, was called to open the prosecution’s case against the Ndevus on charges of illegally selling alcohol to minors.

Kwinana, who has lived in Scenery Park since 1992, testified that those living close to Enyobeni tavern were often unable to sleep at night as the establishment only closed its doors around 4am.

He said residents had made several attempts to raise their concerns with the manager, SAPS and the Liquor Board.

Why was nothing done about the tavern even after residents complained?

Kwinana said the residents had called a meeting among themselves and then raised their complaints about the tavern with both SAPS and the Liquor Board. He said they had submitted an affidavit to the police, but their complaints were never attended to until the tragedy happened.

Kwinana said the residents even consulted Siyakhangela Ndevu, complaining about the noise, the rubbish left by patrons in the area and how the tavern was affecting them as neighbours.

Why did the Liquor Board not take Enyobeni’s liquor licence away?

Kwinana said that, like SAPS, the Liquor Board had also been informed about the residents’ complaints, but no action was taken.

Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said representatives of the board had attended a meeting with the residents and asked them to submit an affidavit.

He said there was never an official complaint made to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board before the incident.

Kwinana said the residents met with Siyakhangela Ndevu to complain about the noise pollution and dirty area around the tavern and how that was affecting them as neighbours, but added that the manager was arrogant and dismissed them.

Magistrate Kevin von Bratt postponed the trial to 23 May. DM168

