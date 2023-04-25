TGIFOOD

SLOW SQUID

What’s cooking today: Calamari steaks on the braai

What’s cooking today: Calamari steaks on the braai
Tony Jackman’s braaied calamari steaks. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
25 Apr 2023
0

This is one slow way of cooking calamari. For it to be tender, it needs half an hour on moderate coals.

Calamari is always challenging. Too fast and it’s not cooked through. Temperature too low? It comes out pallid and rubbery. Too high? Nicely browned but potentially overdone. Too high AND too slow almost certainly guarantees you rubbery calamari.

I prefer to shallow fry calamari strips and recently I did them the slow way in a stew. Then, I decided to cook calamari steaks whole on the coals. They turned out well; juicy and tender. But this was after a full 30 minutes of cooking so that it first toughens and then slowly turns tender.

But first, what is a calamari steak? Many people think that it surely must be minced calamari meat that has been formed into steaks through some or other devious mechanical method. Maybe such a thing does exist, but certainly the “steaks” I buy from the frozen section of the supermarket are the real thing.

Take them in your hands and feel them and you’ll find that they are a tad uneven despite their apparent uniformity. Some narrow at one end. All they are is a calamari tube that has been slit at one point and then folded out into a “steak”.

And it has to be scored if you’re to be able to cook it flat. Just score one side with a light touch using a very sharp knife.

I marinated them in a hot concoction and then made a dressing for them so that, once off the grill, they could be doused in it and served immediately.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 calamari steaks, rinsed and patted dry

2 Tbsp Tabasco sriracha

1 Tbsp chilli oil

1 tsp crushed dried garlic

Juice of 2 limes

For the dressing:

1 Tbsp chilli oil

1 Tbsp Prosecco vinegar

1 tsp dried crushed garlic

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Score one side into a diamond pattern.

Hours before you cook, mix the marinade ingredients and marinate the calamari steaks in it in the fridge.

Prepare lots of coals.

First cook for 5 minutes on one side on very hot coals.

Then move the grid higher up, scrape the coals to the sides, and cook for another 25 minutes on low coals, turning now and then.

Douse them in the dressing and serve. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options